Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Will Build On APC’s Achievements In Nigeria -FG, Buhari Endorses Tinubu As APC Presidential Candidate

Tinubu Will Build On APC’s Achievements In Nigeria – Buhari

The Federal government led by President Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to vote for his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election.

This was stated in a public notice shared by his Special Assistant on Digital Communications and the Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bashir Ahmad Twitter on Sunday evening.

According to the notice, Buhari said Tinubu will build on his “achievements of the last seven years” as the president of the country if elected as his successor during the forthcoming poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari has again endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu ahead of Saturday’s polls.

The President equally appealed to Nigerians to remain patient as his administration takes appropriate action to mitigate the hardships occasioned by the controversial naira swap policy.

According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made the plea on Sunday in a video recording to shore up support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Six Killed As Gunmen Again Attack Anambra Police Station

At least six persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria.

Five of the suspects and a police officer were said to have died in the attack that occurred on Sunday around 5:58 am. The officer was killed when some gunmen attacked 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters in the area.

The gunmen started shooting indiscriminately as they approached the entrance of the station but were engaged and resisted by officers attached to the station, a source in the area told The Punch.

Four Killed Since Ebubeagu’s Disbandment – Umahi

Barely few days after the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Sunday, stated that four persons have so far lost their lives.

The governor stated this while briefing journalists after a meeting with security chiefs at the Muhammadu Buhari lounge of the Ebonyi International Airport, located in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi, who noted that desperation on the part of politicians was the reason behind some of the attacks and violence recorded in the state, called on security operatives, including men of the vigilance groups not to infringe on the rights of any resident of the state.

