Today’s Headlines: Tinubu will bring relief to Nigerians — Reverend Owoyemi, Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

Tinubu will bring relief to Nigerians — Reverend Owoyemi

The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ, worldwide, Rev, (Dr) James Bayo Owoyemi , would be in three years of office in November 2023. In this interview, he speaks on his achievements, plans for the church and offers advice to government.

With the new government t, do you see the prospects of a better Nigeria?

This is what we have been praying for. We believe the new government will bring relieve to the pains of Nigeria. We will continue to pray for the new administration for successful governance. We don’t have any other country, it’s our responsibility to ensure we spiritually nurture our country.

How do you think the economy of the nation can be improved?

The new government has promised to look into key areas that will positively affect our economy. Such sectors include, energy, power, agriculture, health and education. If the new administration is sincere in its governance, economic improvement is inevitable.

What has been responsible for your success as President and General Overseer of UACC in the past three years?

When God is involved in anything, success is inevitable. So, God is the reason for our success. With Him, we have the confidence that we will achieve more.

Can you highlight some of your achievements so far?

We have set goals for evangelism in the church and this has been warmly embraced by all members of our church. This has resulted in successful organization of mega crusades in Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, Yewa, Abuja, Ogun/Ijebu, Osun with preparation for such in Kwara and Port Harcourt. Student fellowship of the church has been established, in order to reach the youth more. We have been able to secure our own property in Abuja for worshipping. We have successfully organized the first women conference in the church. We have been able to settle all past debts of the church. By the Grace of God, financial status of the church has improved

Under your leadership we perceived there has been a noticeable improvement in the welfare of ministers in the mission. Can you throw more light on this?

Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was among the world leaders at the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“At the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, focusing on Peace, Democracy, and Development,” he captioned the photos.

“I am pleased to have joined other world leaders and distinguished personalities to share thoughts on the imperative of people-oriented governance, political stability, and inclusive development in our nations towards establishing a culture of global peace and harmony.”

Troops Kill 4 Bandits In Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s tion Hadarin Daji in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday night neutralized four bandits.

The troops, according to a source engaged the bandits in a gun duel when they were about to attack a community in the local government.

The source explained that upon receiving the information, the troops quickly mobilised to the area and engaged the armed bandits in a gun duel and denied them assess to the villages.

He explained, “After the encounter, four bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gun wounds. While repelling the attack, the troops recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, one FN Rifle and 123 rounds of special ammunition from the bandits.”

KPMG boss Adeyemi joins NESG

The Senior Partner of KPMG Nigeria and Chairman, KPMG West Africa, Tola Adeyemi, is indeed a silent achiever who has, in his 35-year career has impacted the lives of countless people, especially in the area of accounting, governance and risk management.

In recognition of his contribution to his field of expertise, Adeyemi was announced as a member of the Board Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The financial services expert, who graduated from the University of Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Osun State, with a first class degree in Accounting, joined Arthur Andersen, an American accounting firm based in Chicago, in 1988, and was admitted as a partner of the firm in 2000.

After moving to KPMG in 2002, he became the first Nigerian to head its Audit and Assurance business and successfully led it for a number of years.

