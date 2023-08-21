Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari—Prof Badejo, ‘Man To Man Is So Unjust — El-Rufai

Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari, Says Prof Badejo

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo, has said though former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully in the fight against corruption, his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be worse.

Source: Daily Trust

Badejo stated this while delivering the first inaugural lecture of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, titled: “Interests.” He submitted that Tinubu, judging from his actions in the last month, would do far more than Buhari in other areas, but not in the fight against corruption. “It is my view that former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully on the issue of anti-corruption.

He did start by wanting to implement the UN anti-corruption strategy and went further to appoint a committee and that committee did nothing till today.” “On President Tinubu, it is too early to give a conclusion, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will do far better than Buhari, but not on corruption.

Man To Man Is So Unjust’, El-Rufai Drops Cryptic Tweet With Bob Marley’s Lyrics

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, posted a cryptic message on social media weeks after his ministerial nomination was not confirmed by the Senate.

Source: Channel Television

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-governor dropped lyrics of ‘Who The Cap Fit’ by the late Jamaican singer, Bob Marley. El-Rufai said, “Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of the most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.” The ex-governor thereafter posted the lyrics of the song:

“Man to man is so unjust, children

“Ya don’t know who to trust

“Your worst enemy could be your best friend

“And your best friend, your worse enemy

“Some will eat and drink with you

“(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

“Only your friend knows your secrets

“So only he could reveal it

“And who the cap fits, let them wear it!

“Who does the cap fit, let them wear it!”

Thousands Queue To Volunteer For Defence Of Niger Against ECOWAS Military

Thousands of people lined up outside the main stadium in Niamey on Saturday to respond to the call for civilian auxiliaries in support of the armed forces.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The event organizer said the junta was not involved in this initiative, although it was aware of it, according to Africa. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions and threatened military action against Niger coup leaders if they failed to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s president who was ousted in a coup on July 26.

It has however also said it would explore the path of diplomacy to resolve the political crisis. On Friday, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said 11 of its 15 member states agreed to commit troops to military deployment.

Just the beginning’ – Messi reacts to winning the first trophy with Inter Miami

Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi has expressed happiness after winning his first trophy with the club on Saturday.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Messi led Inter Miami to beat Nashville in the Leagues Cup final after a thrilling penalty shootout at Geodis Park. The Argentina captain broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range strike in the first half. But his goal was canceled out by Fafa Picault in the second half, who slotted home from close range as the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Inter Miami went on to win the Leagues Cup, thanks to a 10-9 penalty victory. Messi did score his penalty during the shootout. Reacting, Messi, in a post his Instagram account, hoped the Leagues Cup victory will be the beginning of many more trophies Inter Miami will win. He wrote: “CHAMPIONS!!!. Very happy to get the first title in this club’s history. Everyone’s hard work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully, this is just the beginning… Let’s go

