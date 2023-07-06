Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Badejo; Biden pays tributes to Martin Lurther king, COVID-19 victims

Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Prof Badejo

Biden pays tributes to Martin Lurther king, COVID-19 victims

Photo Credit: PM

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday honoured the memories of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., late American Presidents and COVID-19 victims as well as those who contributed to the freedom of the country in message to celebrate the 245th Independence Day anniversary with military families at the White House.

Biden also remembered the contributions of Thomas Jefferson, whose words, about liberty and equality, he said, literally changed the world.

And across the Tidal Basin from the Jefferson Memorial, there stands Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. — his arms crossed, his eyes fixed ahead toward the promised land where equality is not only an aspiration, but a reality,’’ he said.

“The U.S. leader said 245 years, we declared our independence from a distant king but today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.

It’s too early to condemn Tinubu’s administration – Don

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo on Wednesday said, it is too early to condemn any of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and programmes in the last 30 days of his administration.

Badejo, a professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University, who said this while delivering the maiden inaugural lecture of the institution opined that, Tinubu may do better than Buhari in other sectors, but not in fighting corruption.

He argued that Tinubu’s performance in one month is a pointer that his administration will bring relief to Nigerians in the current hard situation.

EU report on 2023 elections slams Wike

Photo Credit: PM

The European Union Election Observation Mission on the 2023 general elections has slammed former Governor Nyesom Wike for constraining electioneering campaign environment in Rivers State.

The report said Wike imposed campaign rules that were more restrictive than INEC regulations.

The EU report on the general elections, which the presidency has already rejected, said EU election observers recorded denials of access to opposition candidates to state-owned stadiums and school premises, selectively imposed excessive venue fees, and closed party offices, to prevent the opposition from campaigning.

The report said the same constrained campaign environment was also observed in Lagos, Katsina, Kaduna, Delta, Edo, Ogun, and Kogi states.

However, in a swift reaction, the Rivers State’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said that it did not accept the “Mischievous report on the just concluded elections, and the slanted comment on former Wike.

Ogbonna Nwuke, the former Spokesman of Rivers PDP Campaign Council said the report by members of the EU monitoring team in respect of the last general elections in the country has become the subject of some controversy in Nigeria and that the Nigerian Government has in very strong terms condemned the content of the report, describing it as abhourable, distasteful and fictional presentation that is totally unacceptable.

Photo credit || Google

