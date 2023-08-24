Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Wike Meet In Aso Rock, Bayelsa’ll Remain PDP State After November 11–Diri

Building collapse: Tinubu, Wike meet in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the building collapse two days after the former governor of Rivers State assumed duty as the FCT Minister.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected with the building collapse in Abuja on Wednesday in which about two persons were feared dead and 37 persons wounded.

It was expected that the Minister would brief the President on the unfortunate event and the level of casualty recorded.

Bayelsa’ll remain PDP state alfter November 11 – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the state which has been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, will remain so after the governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Diri said this in his remarks at the inaugural meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council, for the Bayelsa Governorship Election, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, Thursday.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious because of the party’s track record of performance over the years as well as his modest achievements over the little over three years in office.

He said, “I am happy that I am here, because when you finish from school you do not write your own testimonial, it is the principal that do that, I am happy that my testimonial is being written right in front of me.

“So, what do I have to say, all I can say is thank you. The little effort we are putting in that part of our country is resonating across the whole country.

“The Governor of Taraba state, it is no mistake that you are the Chairman of this campaign council and I will like to thank the party, that the Acting National Chairman and his team of NWC has done well.

“ One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election like everyone has said here is that we believe that we have won.

Create amnesty liaison offices in Niger Delta states — Clark, stakeholders urge Ndiomu

Critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have appealed to the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd.) to establish liaison offices in Niger Delta states to ensure effective implementation of PAP initiatives.

They said it will enable the establishment of a “single window liaison” at the PAP headquarters “for the purpose of resolving issues brought before the PAP management”.

This formed part of the resolutions reached according a communique issued after a meeting of leaders of the Niger Delta Region with Phases 1, 2 and 3 of PAP beneficiaries in Abuja on Monday, August 21.

The resolutions were jointly adopted by elder statesman and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Ndiomu; representatives of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Ijaw National Congress (INC); ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

They re-affirmed that the PAP, which was instituted by late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, hasd played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

At the meeting, which provided a platform for the stakeholders to critically review the workings of the PAP since its inception, participants, especially the representatives of beneficiaries, also shared their thoughts on various existing challenges and charted a way forward.

While commending the PAP Interim Administrator on the new initiatives to deepen socio-economic impact through the establishment of the PAP Cooperative Scheme, they enjoined all beneficiaries to “wholly embrace it”.

They noted that the PAP had carried out various training and reintegration initiatives. They thus urged that the programme be sustained with “greater vigour and funding”.

Imo patriots in Australia endorse LP candidate, Achonu for guber poll

Indigenes Imo State living in Australia have endorsed the Labour Party candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, for the November governorship election in the state.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi, during the flag off campaign for Achonu, issued a quit notice to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The Diaspora group known as Imo Technocratic Elite in Australia, in a statement, said the decision to endorse the LP candidate was reached after a careful perusal of the antecedents and resume of all candidates jostling for the position.

“We settled for Achonu based on his antecedents which stand out when juxtaposed with others,” the statement said, while decrying the state of affairs in the state.

