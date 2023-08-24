Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Wike meet behind closed doors; Gunmen kill pastor in Kaduna

Tinubu, Wike meet behind closed doors

Photo credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came on the heels of the building collapse which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected with the building collapse in Abuja on Wednesday in which about two persons were feared dead and 37 persons wounded.

It was expected that the Minister would brief the President on the unfortunate event and the level of casualty recorded.

Gunmen kill pastor in Kaduna

Photo credit: Punch paper

Suspected gunmen, on Wednessday, have killed Jeremiah Mayau, a Pastor with the Tawaliu Baptist Church, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the state’s Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab, confirmed the incident to journalists today in Kaduna, the state capital. Kujama, is a few kilometers away from the metropolis.

Hayab said the incident occurred when the cleric was on his farm. He described the incident as “barbaric” while urging security operatives to exercise greater vigilance in the performance of their duties with a view to halt the nefarious activities of criminal elements in the state.

Aymeric Laporte completes £23.6m move to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Photo credit: Punch paper

Spain defender, Aymeric Laporte, has completed a move from Manchester City to join Al Nassr in a deal worth £23.6m.

Laporte, 29, joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for a then club record £57m and played 180 times for City, winning 13 major honours during his five-and-a-half years at the club.

He will join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al Nassr.

Reflecting on his time at City, Laporte said, “I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons.

JUST IN: A’Court sacks Abure, affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Photo credit: Punch paper

In April, Apapa said his suspension as a member of the party was invalid, noting that he remained the ‘legitimate acting chairman.’

On August 14, the PUNCH reported that a Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State capital, affirmed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh.

Prior to this, on May 26, The PUNCH reported that a State High Court sitting in Edo dismissed the notice of suspension issued against Abure by some party members at the ward level. The judge, Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje, threw out the case for lacking merit.

