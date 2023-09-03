Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors.

Credit: Daily Trust.

President Bola Tinubu has stated the reason he recalled all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, had earlier confirmed that the ambassadors were recalled, but did not state the reason.

I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Credit: Vanguard papers.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa who is the General Overseer of God First Ministry has disclosed how he started his church and attributed his success to commitment, focus, and persistence.

Idahosa who was also the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s, NNPP, vice presidential in the 2023 presidential election said he founded his church with 50 kobo in 1989, even though his original intention of attending a Bible school was not to become a pastor.

﻿I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo – Gov Obaseki.

Credit: Vanguard papers.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Local Government elections in the state.

Obaseki gave the remark shortly after he voted at Ward 10, Unit 19 polling station at about 1.50 p.m.

Makinde approves selection of new Soun of Ogbomoso — 20 months after Ajagungbade’s demise.

Credit: TheCable.

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has approved the appointment of Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomoso.

In a statement released on Saturday, Olusegun Olayiwola, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, said the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

Photo Credit: Google.

