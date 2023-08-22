Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Warns Ministers Against Ethnic Politics, Fuel price increased by 215.75 percent in July – NBS

Tinubu Warns Ministers Against Ethnic Politics

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the 45 newly inaugurated Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to prioritise the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population, above any regional or state-specific considerations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new members of the Federal Executive Council at the State House Conference Centre, the President underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

“This is all about the cohesion and work of a great team, and I believe we now have it. It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility. In this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure, all of you that have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians are highly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency,” he said.

Fuel price increased by 215.75 percent in July – NBS

The average price paid by Nigerians for Premium Motor Spirit, known as fuel, increased by 215.95 per cent in July 2023 compared with the value it recorded in the same month last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently disclosed this in its July Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch.

The report stated that the average fuel price jumped to N600.25 per litre in July, indicating a 9.99 per cent increment from the value it sold for in June.

On State profile analysis, Borno State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N657.27. On the other hand, Edo, Kwara and Benue States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N530.00, N535.44 and N537.00, respectively.

Police kill two kidnappers, rescue victim in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command says it has killed two members of a kidnapping gang terrorising the state.

This was contained in a statement on Monday night by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to him, the kidnappers were shot dead during a gun battle with men of the police command, while the abducted victim was rescued.

Ndukwe noted that the operation was carried out by a combined team of police operatives, adding that it followed the policing thrust and the renewed crime-fighting impetus of the new CP Kanayo Uzuegbu.

The statement reads, “A combined team of police operatives drawn from the NPF Special Forces, Awkunanaw Police Division and Tactical Teams of the Enugu State Command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of tions, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at about 8 pm, rescued a male kidnap victim (names withheld) at Centenary, along Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, after a gunfight with the hoodlums.

Focus on Abuja healthcare, education, others, not demolition of structures, Bwala cautions Wike

The spokesperson of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the 2023 elections, Mr Daniel Bwala, has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to halt his intention of demolishing buildings in Abuja.

Bwala said rather than threatening Abuja residents on revoking their property titles, Wike should focus on providing basic facilities in education, healthcare, and sports, as well as in recreational centres and, rendering affordable transport services to help the city.

While he did not mention the name of the former governor of Rivers state, Bwala revealed these statements in a veiled message coming a few hours that Wike threatened to demolish all illegal buildings and structures in the FCT as part of efforts to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

