Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Vows Continuation Of Buhari’s Programmes, Lagos APC Welcomes PDP Defectors

Tinubu Vows Continuation Of Buhari’s Developmental Programmes

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to continue with the developmental programmes of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari should he emerge the next president of the country.

Speaking at the APC South-East grand finale rally in Owerri, Tinubu said that the Peoples Democratic Party refused to move the country forward when they held the chance.

He said that Buhari’s eight year reign was a retooling process, adding that he would invest in education, build infrastructure and be prudent, should he be elected as the next president.

Lagos APC Welcomes PDP Defectors, Woos Others

No fewer than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Receiving the defectors at Alausa on Monday, the Director-General, Independent Campaign Council of the APC, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said the defection of the PDP members would enhance the party’s electoral victory.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the defectors were led by the PDP Women Leader, Alhaja Aolat Olatunde, and others at the Ward C, comprising Alausa, Olusosun and Oregun.

Support For Obi Not About Political Positions – LP PCC

A spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Farotimi, has said he and many members of the party are not supporting the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in order to get political positions if Obi emerges victorious in the forthcoming polls.

The LP chieftain said this during an interview on Channels Television’s electoral programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Tuesday.

Farotimi explained that their support for Obi stems from the need to see a better Nigeria; the need to see critical issues plaguing the country being tackled and the need for power to shift to the South-East.

12 Parties Sign Peace Accord In Ogun State

Twelve political parties in Ogun State have signed a peace accord with the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the February 25 and March 11, 2023 elections.

The peace accord was administered on Tuesday, by INEC at a stakeholders’ forum held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Representatives of the parties which signed the peace accord were: Accord, Action Alliance, African Alliance Congress, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress.

