Today’s Headlines: Tinubu too weak to be president of Nigeria —Utomi; Tinubu hails Senegal President, Sall for declining third term

Tinubu too weak to be president of Nigeria – Pat Utomi

Photo credit: Daily Post

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is too weak and not healthy enough to be president of Nigeria.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, said Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate who lost to Mr Tinubu at the 2023 Election.

The LP chieftain wondered why Tinibu is still in Office at his age.

“I would not be seeking public office at his (Tinubu) age,” he said on Saturday. “I told my children to confine me if I’m running around after 70.”

Tinubu hails Senegal President, Sall for declining third term

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday hailed the decision of the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his current tenure next year.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

However, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

The Nigerian leader, who applauded the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, said history would be kind to President Sall.

Atiku’s aide: Tinubu silencing critics with appointments

Photo credit: The Cable

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant to Atiku Abubakar, says President Bola Tinubu is offering appointments to his critics to silence them.

Shaibu spoke in reaction to the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), by Tinubu as chair of a presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

In a statement on Saturday, Shaibu said the president appointed Oyedele to stop him from commenting on the failures of the federal government.

Shaibu said former President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly did the same and never took the counsel of those he appointed.

“It is common knowledge that Mr Oyedele is the loudest voice as regards tax reforms,” he said.

“Last Saturday, he pointed out some of the wrong tax policies of the APC government. In a bid to silence him, he was appointed chairman of a tax reform committee yesterday (Friday), but no other members were announced. Probably, they want him to work alone.

“With this new appointment, Mr Oyedele will no longer be able to speak about the government’s failures. Mr Oyedele would do well not to allow himself to be rubbished by Tinubu, a man whose only secret to the economic boom is using firms linked to him to generate tax for a commission just as he did in Lagos.

Niger-Delta stakeholders to new governors: Don’t toe Wike’s line

Photo credit: Dailly Post

leaders, and stakeholders of the South-South have urged the Governors of the six states in the geo-political zone to steer clear of squabble, and self-centered political interests that made the immediate past governors work at cross-purposes in the dispensation that ended May 29 (2015-2023).

They urged the governors of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the oldest among them, and his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, to galvanize the four new governors, and ensure cohesiveness for the collective growth of the region.

The new governors are Elder Sheriff Oboreverowi- Delta; Pastor Umo Eno – Akwa-Ibom state; Siminialaye Fubara (Rivers); and Bassey Otu (Cross-River).

The people were unhappy that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was at loggerheads with other governors of the region, including the ex-governors of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Obaseki, and Diri, which adversely hurt the zone.

Photo credit || Google

