Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Told 10 Lies Last Week-Atiku, Why We Visited Obasanjo- ADC Chieftain

Tinubu Told 10 Lies Last Week – Atiku.﻿

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has exposed 10 lies told by the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign team against the PDP in one week.

Atiku’s special assistant on public communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, in a statement, said Tinubu’s campaign would unleash at least 1,000 lies ahead of the presidential election on February 25.

Shaibu said four of such lies were busted in Sokoto where the APC claimed 11 commissioners and the deputy governor had decamped to the APC all in a bid to attract loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its rally.

Why we visited Obasanjo- ADC chieftain.

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chukwuka Monye, has said his team visited ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to relate on birthing a new Nigeria via right choices at the 2023 general elections.

He and the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, led a 20-man ADC delegation to Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The discussed matters regarding the general elections.

The delegation included National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, Director of Communications and Programs, Ifenla Oligbinde.

Military won’t plot against democracy –DHQ.

The Nigerian military has denied speculations that some serving officers met with one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections.

It also described as “malicious propaganda” the notion that the alleged meeting was held as part of moves to disrupt the elections and staged coup d’etat.

These were contained in a statement on Saturday by the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The statement partly read,” The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

We will address the cause of your anger, Tinubu tells Nigerians.

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to be patient and moderate their anger towards the federal government.

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday night at Eagles Square, venue of his rally in Abuja.

The APC standard bearer had held a similar rally same day in North West state of Kebbi.

Addressing the gathering of APC Governors, members of the party national working and ordinary party faithful in Abuja, Senator Tinubu assured that his administration would address critical sectors of education, health and provide gainful employment for teeming youths across the country.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to address you from this particular spot (Eagle Square). This is the same spot that I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the primary. Ever since, I have moved from one point of this country and one state to the other. I thank all of you for the great reception you have given us.

