Today’s Headlines: Tinubu to swear in new ministers on Monday; Tinubu hails Babangida at 82

Tinubu to swear in new ministers on Monday

Photo credit: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu will swear in his new ministers who have just been assigned portfolios on Monday.

This was confirmed in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It noted that the ceremony will take place in the conference room of the State House at 10 am.

The director of information in the office of the SGF, William Bassey, who signed the statement, disclosed the ministers are to come with two guests each.

Earlier on Thursday, the presidency released a list containing the names of the new ministers and their portfolios.

Nyesom Wike is appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while a former governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola is the Minister of transportation.

Photo credit || Google

Tinubu hails Babangida at 82

Photo credit: Daily Post

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) on his 82nd birthday.

Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a terse statement on Wednesday.

President Tinubu congratulated the former military President, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction.

The President affirmed the contributions of Gen. Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

President Tinubu noted that the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

Babagida was born on August 17, 1941, in Minna, Niger State.

He led the country from 1985 to 1993.

NNPC’s $3bn Loan ‘Dubious Attempt’ To Stabilise Naira, Says Atiku’s Aide

Photo credit: Leadership

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described as patently fraudulent the announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that it had taken a loan for the primary purpose of supporting the Naira.

Shaibu said that the announcement was a mere banana peel, a ruse to force the Naira to appreciate on the parallel market.

He said in a statement that the move was cosmetic and unimaginative and had once again exposed President Bola Tinubu as a lilliputian economist that lacked ideas on how to rescue the economy he had pushed to the edge with unble policies.

He argued that monetary policy was not the job of the NNPCL but the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and wondered why the NNPCL, which claimed to be a profit-making organisation, would go ahead to take a loan for the primary purpose of stabilising the Naira.

ThemAtiku’s aide also drew parallels between the actions of the NNPCL and the CBN under the authority of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

N6.9bn fraud: Emefiele, 2 others to be arraigned on Thursday

Photo credit: Daily Post

Suspended Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele will be arraigned by the Federal Government before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday over a fresh 20-count charge bordering on procurement fraud.

Emefiele will be arraigned over N6.9 billion procurement fraud, conspiracy, and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates, alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited.

The fresh charge comes 24 hours after the federal government announced its withdrawal of the “illegal possession of firearms” charge against him before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday.

Emefiele is accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd., an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Act 2000, which is punishable with five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The accused persons were alleged to have bought 98 exotic vehicles and armoured buses valued at N6.9 billion, including 84 Toyota Hilux, three Toyota Landcruisers, one Toyota Avalon, and 10 armoured Mercedes Benz buses, between 2018 and 2020.

DAILY POST reports that the suspended CBN governor has been in detention since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on June 9.

He was arraigned for alleged possession of illegal firearms before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

