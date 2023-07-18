Today’s Headlines: Tinubu to Submit Ministerial Nominees; Palliatives: Uche Nwosu Begs for Increment

Tinubu to Submit List of Ministerial Nominees

According to VANGUARD newspaper, barring any last minute change, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening this week.

A presidency source is quoted by the national daily as saying the Ministerial list had been put together but the president made some changes in some States.

According to the source, the list would be forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation between Wednesday and Thursday.

His words: “The list of ministerial nominees has been ready since but the President has made some changes in some states.

“The list is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday except there is any development that could delay it again further.

“The President is supposed to constitute his cabinet latest July 26. So, I am sure that the list will be sent to the senate this week.”

President Tinubu (photo credit: THE PUNCH)

Palliatives; Uche Nwosu Begs for the Increment

THE SUN newspaper reports that former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government and President, Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa, Uche Nwosu, has commended President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the N8,000 palliatives the administration plans to distribute to 12 million poor and vulnerable households for six months to absorb the economic shocks triggered by fuel subsidy removal.

Nwosu said a lot of Nigerians are in need of the palliatives and appealed that it should be increased. He also called for the formation of committee to monitor the disbursement of the fund to avoid what happened in the previous administration.

His words: ”We are appealing and we pray that the president hears our cry and increase the palliatives from N8000 to N20,000 or N30,000,so that the people that received it can be to use it to improve their lives instead of just buying food with it.”

APC Chieftains Explain why Adamu was Removed as Progressives Take Over

THE GUARDIAN reports that several chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have explained that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, was removed from office for repeatedly opposing decisions favoured by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party chieftains, also said Adamu was not progressive and the progressive elements in the party have taken over to ensure smooth sailing for the Tinubu administration.

A party chieftain said: “I can assure you that you will soon see new leadership of the party that share the same political ideology of progressivism with the President. Nigerians know that Adamu cannot work with Tinubu and Omisore, who was expected to represent the Progressives camp but the party executive did not perform as expected.”

Nigeria Will Come Out Of Subsidy Removal Challenges Better, Says Akume

According to LEADERSHIP newspaper, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume has assured the commitment of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to the welfare of Nigerians even as he admitted that no government is infallible.

A statement issued by his media office, quotes Senator Akume as saying, “This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us.”

The SGF stated this when he played host to a delegation of the North Central People’s Forum, NCPF, led by Sardauna Plateau, Senator Jeremiah Useni in his office, yesterday.

Kaduna: Full List of My Cabinet Members Will be Ready Within 10 days –Uba Sani

THE SUN reports that Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has assured the people of the state that the full list of his commissioners will be ready in the next 10 days, to form the cabinet that will work with him in governance and administration of the State.

The governor made the pledge while inaugurating the immediate past Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan as the Commissioner/ Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) and the Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Prof. Bello Ayuba, on Monday.

