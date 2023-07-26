Today’s Headlines: Tinubu To Raise Health Budget To 10%; Badagry Port Ready In Two Years – Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu To Raise Health Budget To 10%

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the budget of the health sector be raised to 10%.

The Special Adviser on Health to the President, Dr Salma Ibrahim-Anas, said this in Abuja Tuesday at the Gatefield Health Summit in partnership with the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition and the World Bank aimed at advancing healthcare financing through pro-health taxes.

She said the president was still willing to increase the health sector budgetary allocation if properly utilized.

“Even before we advocate, though we need advocacies, and we don’t even need to advocate to Mr. President. He had said that he is going to increase allocation for health. It’ll start from 10% of the total budgetary allocation will go to the health sector, and that’s just the beginning.

“Based on our demonstration of capacities to utilize, and an indication of accountability, he’s going to increase more. And that is just the beginning. So, he has challenged us to do that to demonstrate those capacities and he’s ready to support and mobilise additional resources wherever they’re”, she said.

She, however, said the funds generated from the sugar-sweetened beverages taxes should be allocated to the health sector.

Badagry Port Ready In Two Years–Sanwo-Olu

Photo Credit:Punch paper

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed on Tuesday that the state had obtained approval for the building of a port in Badagry to decongest Apapa and Tin Can.

The governor expressed the hope that with the collaboration of investors, the Badagry port should be delivered “in two years or so.”

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while receiving the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, and a delegation of the NCS who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday.

The governor, who expressed delight that operations had gradually begun at the Lekki Deep Seaport after its inauguration some months ago, stressed that the state government had resolved to build more ports in the state.

Photo Credit:Google

Reps Urge FG To Address Flooding In Bauchi, Kano, Osun

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the federal government to address flooding in Bauchi, Kano and Osun communities.

This followed the adoption of three separate motions by Adamu Ibrahim Gamawa, Muhammed Bello Shehu and Adewale Morufu Adebayo representing Gamawa, Fagge and Irepodun/Orolu/ Olorunda/Osogbo Federal Constituencies of Bauchi, Kano and Osun States respectively.

Gamawa said torrential rainfall had resulted in flash floods within Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State leaving property damaged and many residents displaced.

Similarly, Shehu said, Kwarin Gogau, Zungeru Road, Kwakwaci, Darirawa, Sabon Birni, Alfa, Tudun Bojuwa, Alasawa, Jaba, Kwarin Akuya and Kwakwaci II all in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State were facing severe and destructive environmental degradation and poverty as a result of erosion and floods.

On his part, Adebayo said four communities in Irepodun/Orolu/Olorunda/Osogbo Federal Constituency had witnessed rain disaster in the past 15 years as property worth millions of naira were destroyed and many people displaced.

The House urged the National Emergency Management Agency, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and other relevant agencies to provide relief assistance to the affected communities within the federal constituencies.

It also urged the Ministry of Works and Housing, in collaboration with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency to commence immediate rehabilitation of the Gamawa-Azare and Zaki Highways to prevent further disaster and deterioration.

Meanwhile, the House also Tuesday urged the federal government to dredge the Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State to avert flooding and water shortage during dry season.

Bauchi Gov Inaugurates 30 Buses

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Tuesday inaugurated 30 new buses to ease the hardship faced by commuters following the removal of subsidy by the federal government.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Yankari Transport Corporation office, the governor disclosed that the intervention was a collaboration with an indigenous firm that procured the buses at the sum of N480 million to be settled at N20 million monthly within two years.

Mohammed said that the state government would also provide a number of public transport including tricycles and commercial motorcycles to create job opportunities for the citizens to address transportation challenges.

The governor added that the move was to create job opportunities and reduce the cost of inter-state transportation which is not affordable to many citizens.

