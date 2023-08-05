Today’s Headlines: Tinubu To Probe Civil Service Payroll; Sterling Bank CEO, Suleiman Increases Stake By 50m Shares

Tinubu To Probe Civil Service Payroll

President Bola Tinubu has said a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank is underway, adding that a thorough overhaul of the civil service payroll was imminent.

He added that his administration was going to block all financial loopholes to make the country more attractive to foreign investors.

The President disclosed this during an audience with the President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as disclosed in a statement by his Special Adviser of Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Suleiman Increases Stake By 50m Shares

The Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, has acquired 50 million units of the shares of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc in a deal worth N168m.

This was disclosed in a corporate notice on directors dealing which was filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday.

Suleiman, a non-executive director of the HoldCo, had bought the shares on the floor of the NGX on Thursday at the rate of N3.36 per unit.

In its half-year report, Sterling FHC revealed that Suleiman held directly 0.91 per cent stake in the company amounting to 262,668,608. With his latest acquisition, the bank’s managing director had increased his stake to 312,668,608 share units

Tinubu Greets Founder Of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, At 63

President Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill message to frontline businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group and the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The president, in a statement on Friday, by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, praised the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the renowned industrialist and his abiding faith in Nigeria.

He also extolled the many huge investments that the BUA Group owner had made across critical sectors of the economy through which he had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

Tinubu eulogised Alhaji Abdusamad for his massive philanthropy in education, social development and healthcare, saying that “All of these combined efforts have positively changed lives, not only in Nigeria but also across Africa.”

Finance Ministry’s Senior Directors Face Early Retirement

In line with the new tenure limit introduced for directors in the Federal Civil Service, the Federal Ministry of Finance has ordered that all its directors who have spent eight years in the directorate cadre to tender their notices for early retirement, our correspondent gathered.

A memo signed by the Director of Administration of the ministry, Mariya Rufai, which was dated August 3, 2023, was addressed to all directors and heads of units of the ministry.

Saturday PUNCH reports that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on July 28, 2023, launched the newly revised Public Service Rules.

In the newly revised rules, it was observed that the Federal Government introduced a tenure policy for Permanent Secretaries. Though the rule stated that Permanent Secretaries would now spend four years, it further noted that their tenure was subject to renewal following evaluation of their performances.

It also stated that directors who spent eight years would compulsorily retire after eight years.

Our correspondent also gathered that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, in a memo addressed to all ministries, called for immediate implementation of the PSR.

