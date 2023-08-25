Today’s Headlines: Tinubu to open 63rd NBA Conference in Abuja, Gunmen kill soldier in Benin

Tinubu to open 63rd NBA Conference in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is expected to open the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja this weekend.

The decision to declare the event open followed an invitation extended to the President by the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

Playing host to the delegation at the Presidential Villa on Friday, Tinubu pledged that his administration would conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country.

According to the President, the battle against corruption necessitates a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, an issue that is well known to him given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, affirming that these vacancies represent obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Gunmen kill soldier in Benin, steal bags of money

Gunmen suspected to be armed on Wednesday attacked an Army patrol van in Edo State, killing a soldier and carting away sacks believed to have been loaded with cash.

Three soldiers were said to have been in the military vehicle that was heading towards Ikpoba Hill when the robbers struck at the traffic lights along Akpakpava Road by First Junction around 2.10 pm. The suspects drove an unmarked Toyota Camry car against the traffic facing the military vehicle as two of the four occupants allegedly alighted and opened fire on the soldiers

The three soldiers were said to have abandoned their patrol vehicle and the sacks as they took to their heels. Eyewitnesses said the armed men took the bags from the patrol van after the soldiers had fled. A shop owner said, “One of the three soldiers fell while running away, he tried to get up, but he couldn’t, he was bleeding. Later, his two other colleagues came to meet him but they were helpless.”

Don’t Underate APC, Diri Tells Bayelsa PDP

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Duoye Diri, has called on party leaders and members not to ignore the threats posed by the opposition, particularly the All Progressives Congress.

The governor stated this on Thursday at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja was during the inaugural meeting of the party’s national campaign council for the governorship election.

According to Diri, while his stewardship in the past four years had impacted positively on the people; it would be wrong for the PDP faithful to think that the election was already in the bag of the PDP.

He said, “One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election, like everyone has said, we believe that we have won. But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you that he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone. So let us not take our opponents, especially the APC, for granted. In Bayelsa, I would like to let you know that this election is across party lines. So, we are not going there to deride APC.

Macron Demands Junta’s exit, ECOWAS Orders Fresh Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, demanded the release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was detained on July 26, 2023, in a military coup led by the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Macron, also called for a return to democratic order in Niger, a former French colony whose elected leadership was toppled in a military coup in July.

Leaders in the Economic Community of West African States bloc said that they would keep all options on the table for a peaceful resolution to the crisis and ordered the activation of an ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

