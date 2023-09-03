Today’s Headlines: Tinubu to leaves Abuja On Monday to attend G-20 Summit in India; Banditry: Zamfara govt shuts down eight cattle markets

Tinubu leaves Abuja Monday to attend G-20 Summit in India

President Bola Tinubu is expected to leave Abuja on Monday to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu is attending the Summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale explained that on the sidelines of the Summit, the President will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

The CEO Roundtable will be attended by leading industrialists in the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, as well as senior government officials from both countries.

Banditry: Zamfara govt shuts down eight cattle markets

The Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate closure of eight cattle markets in five local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mannir Haidara, on Sunday in Gusau.

He said the State Security Council approved the temporary closure of the cattle markets during its meeting held on Thursday, August 31.

According to him, the action is part of measures to tackle the renewed attacks and cattle rustling in parts of the state.

NNPP faction to probe Kwankwaso, others over alleged misappropriation of N1b nomination fee

One of the factions of the New Nigeria Peoples Party under the leadership of Major Agbo has announced that it will investigate the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and some of his loyalists over an alleged misappropriation of over N1 billion generated from the sale of nomination forms.

This was even as the faction accused a chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima, of favouring and imposing certain party candidates ahead of other aspirants.

The allegations were made in a statement released on Sunday by NNPP factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, after a meeting at Abuja National Secretariat.

POLAC confirms PUNCH story, mourns deceased police cadet

The Nigeria Police Academy has confirmed an exclusive report by Sunday PUNCH concerning the demise of a 100-level Course 9 police cadet, Sulaiman Jika, who dropped dead at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, on Saturday, after being continuously starved and malnourished for over two weeks.

In an official correspondence by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Hussain Suleman, on Sunday, said the academy was deeply saddened to announce Jika’s passing following a brief illness.

