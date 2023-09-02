Today’s Headlines: Tinubu To Attend G-20 Summit In India; Gabon Set To Reopen Borders-Army

Tinubu To Attend G-20 Summit In India

President Bola Tinubu is set to participate in the upcoming G-20 summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India, from September 9 to 10.

This was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, during a press briefing on Friday.

Ngelale disclosed that Tinubu’s primary aim at the summit is to attract foreign investments to Nigeria, emphasising the importance of raising private capital from around the world to support the country’s public infrastructure development.

Gabon’s army said on Saturday that it would reopen the country’s borders, closed in the wake of the military coup that ousted ex-president Ali Bongo.

A spokesman for Gabon’s military rulers said on state TV that they had “decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday”.

A group of 12 Gabonese soldiers had announced on Wednesday that the country’s borders were closed until further notice, in a statement broadcast on the Gabon 24 television channel.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of the elite Republican Guard, on Wednesday led officers in a coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba, scion of a family that had ruled for 55 years.

His ousting came just moments after Bongo, 64, was proclaimed victor in presidential elections at the weekend — a result branded a fraud by the opposition.

The coup leaders said they had dissolved the nation’s institutions and cancelled the election results as well as closing the borders.

Oligui is due on Monday to be sworn in as “transitional president”.

APC’ll open functional offices in 8,813 wards, says Ganduje

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed plans to establish functional party offices in all the 8,813 wards across the country to bring the party closer to the people.

Ganduje also disclosed that the APC is at the concluding stage of establishing a National Institute of Progressive Studies.

Speaking on Saturday in Lokoja the Kogi state capital during the inauguration of the leadership and members of the APC National Gubernatorial Campaign Council for the state, Ganduje called on all party members and stakeholders to rally around the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman to succeed in the forthcoming election.

According to the him, the ruling party believes that progressivism as a political ideology can be deployed to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians and improve society through appropriate political actions and social reforms based on advancement in Science, Technology, Economic Development and Social Organization.

NLC Declares Warning Strike Over Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The strike is to commence on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, according to the NLC.

President Bola Tinubu had declared an end on subsidy within his first hour in office, tripling the price of petrol from N197 per litre to N617.

NLC had kicked against subsidy removal and

staged a nationwide protest to call on government not to plunge the masses into hardship.

President Bola Tinubu had subsequently hosted Labour leaders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

