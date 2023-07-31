Today’s Headlines: Tinubu To Address Nigerians Today, Give President Time To Deliver, Kalu Tells NLC

Tinubu to address Nigerians today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation, today, Monday.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, disclosed this on Monday in a terse statement.

According to him, the broadcast will occur by 7 pm.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast”, he stated.

Give president time to deliver, Kalu tells NLC

Former Abia State governor and Senator representing North Senatorial Constituency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the NLC to exercise patience and cancel its nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

He made the appeal on his verified Twitter page yesterday, saying labour unions should give President Bola Tinubu’s administration time to deliver.

Kalu said: “I sincerely appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to ridicule the economy with their proposed strike.

DG not involved in any fraud, says PenCom

The National Pension Commission has dismissed documents in circulation purporting that its Director-General, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, spent millions of dollars on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, PenCom described said the accusation against the director-general was a figment of the imagination of its promoters.

It maintained that Dahir-Umar could not get the ‘humongous estacodes’ even if she spent two years outside the country

PenCom approves commercial, non-interest banks as mortgage lenders

PenCom said, “Management would like to alert the public to the renewed campaign of outrageous falsehood against the National Pension Commission and its Director-General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, over some imagined financial impropriety.

“Although the promoters of this fiction went to the extent of manufacturing documents and listing non-existent bank accounts to make the fabrication look real, a fiction remains a fiction and can never become the truth no matter how many times it is repeated and recycled.”

The report alleged that the director-general was paid millions of dollars as a travel allowance for foreign trips she did not embark upon in 2020.

Napoli reject Al-Hilal’s €130m bid for Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has turned down a lucrative €130m bid from Al-Hilal for Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Saudi side, backed by sovereign wealth fund PIF, approached Napoli with a substantial offer in an attempt to secure the services of the Nigerian forward.

This move comes after their initial interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe was met with a cold response, leading them to explore other options.

Osimhen, who played a crucial role in Napoli’s triumphant Scudetto-winning campaign last season, has garnered significant interest from various quarters. The Italian club clinched the Serie A title for the first time in over three decades, with Osimhen’s stellar performances in the forefront.

As per reports from Il Mattino TMW, Al-Hilal presented their bid to De Laurentiis, putting forth the sum of €130m for the Nigerian international.

However, Napoli swiftly declined the proposal, indicating their unwillingness to part ways with the talented striker during this summer transfer window. Instead, Napoli is focusing on securing Osimhen’s future at the club by negotiating a new long-term contract. They value the player at approximately €200m.

The 26-year-old forward made his mark in the Serie A last season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 26 goals in just 32 appearances. His remarkable achievement earned him the prestigious Golden Boot award, making him the first African player to claim this accolade in the league’s history.

The Saudi Pro League has seen a significant influx of players from Europe this summer all following in the path set by Cristiano Ronaldo who made his move in December of 2022.

