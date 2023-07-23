Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Threaten Elec Tribunal Judges With Arrest–Atiku; Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader, AAC Tells Nigerians

Tinubu, APC plotting to threaten Election Tribunal judges with arrest – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to compromise the judiciary.

Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Part of the grounds for the challenge was Tinubu’s failure to secure at least 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun, argued that the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes and any other interpretation would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

Atiku, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe on Saturday, said the APC and agents of Tinubu have “ceaselessly chosen to stand in the way of justice by making “catastrophic threats to anarchy if justice is not served according to their whims.”

Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader, AAC Tells Nigerians

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on Nigerians to rise and resist the suffering meted out to them by President Bola Tinubu’s government for no justifiable or special reasons.

The Lagos State Chairman of the AAC, Ayoyinka Oni, who made the call in a statement on Saturday said that Nigerians have spent the past 50 days of Tinubu’s administration in pain, confusion and slavery and unless they rise, fight and resist the suffering, they will continue to suffer.

Oni said that Nigerians are not suffering for any special reasons or courses but for consistent rule by terrible leaders. No nation can have coup plotters, tyrants, drug dealers, thieves, criminals and more rule them for many years and make any tangible progress.

Oni said that what he would have done in his first 50 days in office as the President is to expose and stop all the corruption in the oil sector.

Nigerian Army Launches New tion To End Killings In Plateau

The Nigerian Army has launched a new military operation in Plateau state, code-named tion Hakorin Damisa IV. Hakorin Damisa means leopard’s teeth in English.

Launching the operation in the Mangu Local Government Area, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja on Saturday said the aim was specifically to end the spate of attacks and killings in the LGA and other parts of the state.

In July alone, over 200 people have been killed in sustained violent attacks in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

After addressing troops deployed to carry out tion Hakorin Damisa, the Chief of Army Staff moved to a Pilot Primary school in the community to have a meeting with some stakeholders.

Obi calls for national honour on Eko hotel staff who returned missing $70,000

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has reacted to the return of $70,000 by Ngozi Mary, a staff of Eko Hotel in Lagos, misplaced by one of its customers.

Obi is of the view that Mary deserves a national honour and recognition.

The former Anambra State governor, in a statement his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said it was heartwarming and reassuring that Mary returned the money to its owner despite the hardship and the prevailing moral decadence in the nation.

Obi claimed that it is her likes that deserve a national award instead of celebrating those who have impacted negatively on the nation.

He wrote that it is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.

