Today’s Headlines: Tinubu tasks new ministers on hardwork, dedication, Ganduje hosts Asari Dokubo in Abuja

Tinubu tasks new ministers on hardwork, dedication

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the new cabinet ministers to hit the ground running by working hard to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He gave the charge on Monday while addressing the cabinet members at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

“We have talents; we have the level of intellectuals and capacity to turn this country around. You and I know that the expectation is high. Therefore we must work hard, commit ourselves and create a buoyant economy that will serve every Nigerian.”

The president charged the ministers to work as a team, stressing that if they stay focused on the discharge of their responsibilities, the country would quickly move forward.

“Every one of you is a member of this team, We can do whatever we want from our areas of responsibility but it all depends on you. If you stay focused, we will all arrive at a better destination and the country will be better for it,” he said.

Tinubu added that the natural endowments of the country must be properly harnessed to make life better for citizens of the country.

Ganduje hosts Asari Dokubo in Abuja

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has paid a congratulatory visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Dokubo congratulated Ganduje on his election as national chair of the ruling party.

The ruling party, in a post on its X, formerly known as Twitter handle, said: “The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja.”

DAILY POST reports that Ganduje was elected as the APC national chairman three weeks ago.

Tuchel pondering Ndidi Bayern move

According to Punch news, Bayern Munich have identified Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a potential loan deal as they explore the possibility of strengthening their midfield before the end of the summer transfer window, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Bayern’s interest in Ndidi did not go unnoticed by coach Thomas Tuchel, who intends to have the midfielder in his squad as soon as possible.

According to the German daily Kicker, the Bavarian club is interested in securing the loan of the Nigerian midfielder in a season-long loan deal.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are keen to negotiate a contract renewal with Ndidi, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

One of the options under discussion would be to extend the Nigerian midfielder’s contract with the former EPL champions, followed by a loan at Bayern.

Ndidi, who is in his eighth season with Leicester City, is considered a valuable asset in the midfield and a possible move from Bayern could represent a stepping stone in his career.

﻿ Deputy Senate President offers scholarship to 628 students in BUK

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North has offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

The students who were selected from his Kano North Senatorial District were given N50,000 each.

A statement yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said that the gesture would be extended to all students from Kano North Senatorial District in all tertiary institutions in the country.

Flagging off the scheme at the School of Continuing Education, BUK yesterday, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, said that the scheme was conceived by the Deputy President of the Senate to support his constituents to pursue their studies in various tertiary institutions in the country.

He said, “This scholarship scheme was conceived to empower undergraduates from Kano North Senatorial District. Each of the students will receive N50,000 courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

” This gesture is not only for the students of BUK, every student from Kano North that is studying in Nigeria will benefit from this scheme. This is not the first time, he has been doing it. He has given similar support to farmers, and others in the society,”

