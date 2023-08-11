Today’s Headlines: Tinubu tasks ECOWAS leaders on diplomatic options; Troops neutralize two bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Borno

Tinubu tasks ECOWAS leaders on diplomatic options

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that the political crisis in Niger was not only a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region.

In his opening remarks before the meeting went into closed doors session, he expressed regret that sanctions imposed to serve as a catalyst for the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger during the first Summit has not yield the desired outcome.

He emphasised the unwavering dedication of the community to finding a lasting solution to the political crisis in Niger.

He also hailed the solidarity shown by the leaders in attending the summit despite the short notice, indicating the urgency and determination to address the situation.

President Tinubu reminded the attendees of their previous summit where they condemned the military takeover and the detention of the democratically elected President of Niger.

He mentioned the imposition of sanctions and the deployment of mediation teams to engage the military junta.

Troops neutralize two bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops of Joint Task Force, North East tion HADIN KAI (OPHK), have laid an ambush on suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Crossing Point along Kuka in Konduga LGA of Borno State, neutralized two of them, while others fled in disarray.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement, said the gallant troops recovered 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) shell, among others.

He further said that due to the aggressive operations of troops against BHT enclaves, a notorious terrorist surrendered to troops of 222 Battalion at Geizuwa in Konduga LGA.

APC NWC To Welcome Shaibu Next Week

Following his differences with Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will join the All Progressives Congress, APC, next week, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The party’s National Working Committee, NWC, will receive him early next week, a high-ranking member of the ruling party at the centre, disclosed on condition of anonymity.

However, Shaibu’s flight into the APC appears to be facing turbulence on account of the stance of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who declared, yesterday, that the party is not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

Court Hears Emefiele, DSS Applications Aug 15

The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, fixed August 15 to hear an application by the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, seeking to halt his trial by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services.

The court will also hear an application by the DSS seeking to appeal the N20m bail granted to Emefiele by the court.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo fixed the date to enable the defence to reply to the prosecution’s further counter-affidavit, which was served on the defence in court just before the Thursday proceedings began.

The judge, in a ruling, said though the DSS application was ripe for hearing, Emefiele’s legal team needed to be given the opportunity to reply.

In a fresh Motion on Notice, Emefiele, who has been in the DSS detention since June 10, is urging the court to quash the illegal firearms charges filed against him by the DSS and set him free.

His lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), argued that the DSS could not continue to prosecute Emefiele while it had refused to obey the court order admitting him to bail.

“The complainant, having brazenly defied the orders of court made in July 25, is in contempt of the proceedings of the court.

