Today’s Headlines: Tinubu task USA on defence of democracy in West Africa, Troops kill 23 terrorists, rescue 41 kidnapped victims

Tinubu tasks USA on defence of democracy in West Africa

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the US with collaborating with African countries in defending their democracies against anti-democratic forces within and outside the continent in order to improve their living standards.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed in a statement that the president said this when he received the U.S. Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Molly Phee, in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that American-backed development finance and multilateral institutions required comprehensive reforms to meet the developmental requirements of younger democracies in Africa, which operate in authoritarian-crowded environments.

He said that this must be done with vigour as the institutions designed policies to support war-torn Europe after World War II, adding that this would meet the legitimate yearnings of Africans for using local solutions for its challenges.

Photo Credit: Google

Troops kill 23 terrorists, rescue 41 kidnapped victims

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Defence Headquarters has said troops in various operations across the country killed no fewer than 23 terrorists and arrested 137 criminals.

The suspects include five kidnappers, 22 oil thieves, and one informant. It also said 41 kidnapped Nigerians were rescued in the operations conducted between August 14 and 25.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media tions, Maj Gen Edward Buba, on Friday partly read, “Although the men and women of the armed forces are fighting and dying for the country every day, they have made great strides.

He further stated that troops recovered 41 weapons and 300 assorted kinds of ammunition. He added that recovered over 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil in the South-South.

MAN, LCCI Groan under Rising Production Costs, Multiple Taxation

Photo Credit: Thisday Live)

Faced with the problems of rising production costs, multiple taxation, reduced profit margins, supply chain disruptions and reduction in consumer spending, Nigerian manufacturers have raised the alarm that the rising inflationary pressures may force many of them out of business.

The impact of the current inflationary trends on the manufacturing sector is coming on the heels of the dismal GDP performance of the sector in the second quarter of 2023.

Consequently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Lagos Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), which raised the alarm, have also called on the federal government to step up efforts to tackle the increasing costs of staple foods nationwide.

The Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who painted the grim picture, listed other challenges to include: Declining profit margins, supply chain disruptions, uncertainty in planning, and reduction of consumer spending.

CP Rewards Inspector With N250,000 For Refusing Bribe

Photo Credit: Leadership )

Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has rewarded Inspector Charity Oyor with N250,000 for rejecting a bribe from a suspect.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the spokesman of the Anambra Police Command Tochukwu Ikenga who said Inspector Charity serves at the Main Market Division, Onitsha.

According to him, the female officer had rejected a bribe from a suspect whom she intercepted carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen.

The case was then taken to the State CID, Awka with the commissioner at the presentation of the cash reward on Friday commending Inspector Charity for her uprightness.

