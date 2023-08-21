Today’s Headlines: Tinubu swears in new ministers in Aso villa, Gunmen abduct Eight NYSC members

Tinubu swears in new ministers in Aso villa

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu is currently administering the oath of office to the newly appointed members of his cabinet.

The ceremony is taking place inside the conference room of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The Ministers designated are taking the oath of office alphabetically according to their states of origin and in batches of five each.

The president will give his charge at the end of the oath-taking following which the ministers will immediately go to their offices for resumption of duty.

Photo Credit || Google

Gunmen abduct Eight NYSC members

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Gunmen, on Saturday, abducted eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) along a highway in Zamfara State, Nigeria’s North-west region.

All the corps members were traveling inside AKTC bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State en route Zamfara State, to take part in the mandatory national service when their vehicle was intercepted along a highway in Zamfara.

A source in the transport company confirmed the incident to our reporter, Monday morning.

A source in the transport company confirmed the incident to our reporter, Monday morning.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because he was not authorized to speak on the incident, said the corps members were 11 in number but that three escaped from the gunmen.

Apart from the eight corps members, the driver of the bus was also abducted, he said.

I’m not in Abuja to fly party flags, Wike declares

Newly sworn-in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, assumed office with a declaration that he has not come to Abuja to fly any party’s flag.

At his maiden news conference, the minister, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was reacting to questions about whether he would fly the national flag and that of his party or that of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Why should anyone be bothered about what party flag I will be flying? Okay, bring PDP flag, I will fly it, bring the Labour Party flag, I will fly it.

“The FCT is in this state and you think the people are bothered about the party flag I fly? I will fly the Nigerian flag and ensure the FCT returns to the dreams of the founding fathers.

“We will bring FCT back to where it ought to be. So many people have complained that this is not the FCT of the founding fathers.

“We must tackle issue of security. FCT should be where people come for holidays.”

Ministers must meet Nigerians’ expectations, I believe them_Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, told his newly inaugurated ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Tinubu said this while charging them at the inauguration ceremony that was held at the Conference Hall in the Presidential Villa.

He added that the ministers were selected based on personal experiences to continue with the work of nation-building noting that the challenges before them could be “very daunting” but that the government was hell-bent on the push to introduce a Renewed Hope.

He said, “It is all about a great team and I believe we have them here.

The greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant. They believe that you will serve with integrity and deliver. I will hold you to account,” the President added.

The President urged the new ministers to note that their assignment begins immediately, even as he also urged them to restore faith in governance so that the governed could believe in government.

Confaamnews (

)