Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Swears In Ministers, FCT: We will restore Abuja Master plan – Wike vows amid demolition threat

President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers designated at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Also in attendance were the, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulaziz Abdulrahman.

The ministers were sworn-in five in a batch. The first batch comprised of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Education Tahir Maman.

The second batch to be sworn-in are, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of State (Oil), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

The third batch of ministers to be sworn-in Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

FCT: We will restore Abuja Master plan – Wike vows amid demolition threat

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike says he will demolish all illegal buildings and structures in the FCT as part of efforts to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

Wike stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday to announce the short, medium, and long term plans to overhaul the FCT and reposition it among the best cities in the world.

As the new sheriff in town, he said: “It is not going to be business as usual. Those distorting Abuja Master Plan: if you build where you are not supposed to, the building will go down.

“If you build on a green area, sorry, it will go down. Those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them.

“Those who don’t pay ground rent, we will not notify them to do so, but I will not be tired of signing revocation notices.

“Uncompleted buildings that have become a safe haven for criminals will be reclaimed by the government and put them to good use.”

Robbers Attack PoS Shop, Kill Couple In Imo

The Imo State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the killing of a couple by armed robbers, while attempting to rob a point-of-sale (PoS) shop along Egbu Road in Owerri, the state capital.

The police spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye, who spoke to Channels Television, said the command received a distress call last Sunday night that robbers had attacked the shop owned by “a young man”.

The assailants reportedly dispossessed the owner of the PoS shop of his belongings and cash, in the process shooting the parents of the shop owner who came out to intervene before making away with the loot.

According to Okoye, the shop owner’s father, a retired police officer, and his mother were rushed to a nearby hospital but died.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, ordered an investigation into the matter and activated the anti-robbery squad of the command to go after the culprits.

Police arraign electrician for allegedly stealing television, N18,000

A 35-year-old electrician, Sunday Andrew has been arraigned in a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a plasma television and N18,000 cash.

The police charged Andrew of Jedu, Airport Road Abuja, with criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Mr Boniface Chinedu of Lugbe, Zone 8 Abuja, reported the case at the Trade More Police Station on Aug.17.

Nwaforaku said that the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound and broke into his house at Lugbe, Zone 8 without his consent.

He said that the defendant stole the complainant’s plasma television, N18,000 cash, gas cylinders, chargers and some clothings.

According to Nwaforaku, in the process of escaping with the stolen item, the defendant was caught and the stolen items were recovered from him.

