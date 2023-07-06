Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Suspends 5% Telecoms Tax, defers Finance Act; ISWAP Terrorists Killed By Airstrike In Marte

Tinubu Suspends 5% Telecoms Tax

Photo Credit: Pm

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just signed four Executive Orders in fulfilment of his pledge to put Nigerians at the centre of government policies and address issue of the multiplicity of taxes.

Mr Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alake said the Executive Orders were presidential interventions to address critical concerns of manufacturers and other stakeholders regarding some recent tax changes.

He explained that the first Executive Order is The Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which has now deferred the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023 to September 1, 2023 to ensure adherence to the 90 days minimum advance notice for tax changes as contained in the 2017 National Tax Policy.

The second one is The Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023 which has also shifted the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023 to August 1, 2023 and also in line with the National Tax Policy.

ISWAP Terrorists Killed By Airstrike In Marte

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed over a dozen Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in another deadly airstrike.

The airstrike was conducted yesterday at a location near Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was disclosed on Thursday by a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama his Twitter handle.

“The insurgents were neutralized in a precise, intelligence-led air strike carried out by the Air Component command, tion Hadin Kai in Tumbum SHITTU,” he twitted.

Mmesoma’s Result Is Fake! Nothing To investigate By Olabisi Deji-Folutile

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Anambra State government on Wednesday set up an eight-member committee of enquiry to investigate the allegation that Mmesoma Ejikeme, a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate in the state, forged her result. This happened a few hours after the candidate admitted on Channels Television that she indeed got a text message from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that she scored 249 in the exam.

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, has been a subject of intense debate in the last five days over the claim that she got 362 in this year’s UTME.

Interestingly, this whole controversy is happening weeks after Mmesoma had been celebrated for winning a N3m scholarship with her self-allotted UTME marks without anyone raising an eyebrow because nobody had an idea that it was fake.

She was honoured on the basis of her claim without any confirmation from JAMB, the organisers of UTME. Perhaps, 19-year-old Mmesoma would have also enjoyed her scholarship in peace but for her insistence on being formally recognised by JAMB as the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME.

Abia State Government To Commence Treasury Single Account From September 1 – Governor Otti

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Thursday announced that the state will transition to a Treasury Single Account (TSA) system starting from September 1, 2023 to engender transparency and accountability in the financial management of the state.

Otti, who took to his official Twitter handle @alexottifr on Thursday to announce the new introduction of the TSA, said the move will centralise all state revenue and payments.

PrinceAI (

)