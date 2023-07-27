Today’s Headlines: Tinubu submits 28 ministerial-nominees to Senate for screening, confirmation, El-Rufai, Wike, Oyetola, Alake, Fagbemi make ministers list

Tinubu submits 28 ministerial-nominees to Senate for screening, confirmation

President Tinubu has submitted to the senate, 28 ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabioreceived the list from the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the plenary seating, Wednesday, 27th July 2023.

Names such as Former Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai(Kaduna), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) among other names made the final nomination list.

The list of ministerial nominees is expected to face the rigor of screening on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Recall that Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, constitutionally has 60 days to form his cabinet.

El-Rufai, Wike, Oyetola, Alake, Fagbemi make ministers list

Photo Credit: The Nation

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and eminent medical scholar Ali Pate are on the list of ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was learnt this morning.

Also nominated for cabinet positions are legal luminary Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); an economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader Mrs. Betta Edu, Senator Ben Ayade and eminent journalist Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties.

A Senate source said the President forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning, in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within 60 days after the presidential inauguration.

ACF appoints BoT Chairman, others

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Following the death of Ambassador Shehu Malami Sarkin Sudan, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has appointed Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, the Wazirin Dutse, as its Board of Trustees’ chairman.

Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu’s appointment was approved during the forum’s meeting held in Kaduna.

The new Chairman, who served in the government of Kano State in various ministries, including the Kano State Ministry of Works and Survey and Ministry of Agriculture, before later becoming state counsel in the Ministry of Justice, was born in Dutse, in the present day Jigawa State, on November 12, 1949.

Meanwhile, Arch. Gabriel Aduku, who took over from Chief Audu Ogbeh, and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu who emerged as secretary, have formally assumed office as the National Executive Council’s chairman and secretary of the ACF respectively after ratification by the selection committee and the BoT.

Court Jails Two Fraudsters In Maiduguri

Photo credit: daily post

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, July 24, 2023, secured the conviction and sentencing of two fraudsters, Mohammed Maidugu and Allen Abel.

While Maidugu was jailed two years for dishonestly copying the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, card Personal Identification Number of a bank customer, Abel bagged 10 years imprisonment for obtaining under false pretences.

They were both jailed by Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

(Photo credit || Google)

Venomnews (

)