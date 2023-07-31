Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Sidelining Muslims– MURIC, Labour Free To Protest Or Go On Strike- Falana

Appointments: Tinubu Sidelining Muslims – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of sidelining Muslims, especially from the South West.

MURIC Executive Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement issued on Monday.

He said President Tinubu’s ministerial appointments should reflect some improvement in the status of Muslims in Southern Nigeria.

He said, “Only two or three Muslims can be identified among all the ministers nominated from the South by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is disappointing because whereas Christians from the region ganged up against him, the Muslims rallied to his support.

“Of particular importance is the fact that MURIC began the campaign for the emergence of a Yoruba Muslim president as early as 23rd February, 2021 with our visionary and rhetorical caption ‘2023: Why Has No Yoruba Muslim Ever Occupied Aso Rock? – MURIC’.

Labour Free To Protest Or Go On Strike, Falana Counters FG

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates can proceed on the August 2 strike and protest as planned, saying the exercise does not translate to contempt of court as averred by the federal government.

The legal luminary, who is the counsel to the organised labour, argued that no court in the land has issued a perpetual injunction restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by the NLC.

Recall that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, who doubles as the Solicitor-General of the Federation, had a few days ago said the labour movement intended to disobey the ex parte order of the National Industrial Court restraining it from the action.

But Falana, in a clarification letter directed to the Permanent Secretary, faulted the claim that the organised labour would go in contempt of court by embarking on nationwide strike or protest against present fuel hike occasioned by subsidy removal.

The letter dated July 28, 2023 and signed by Barr. Sam Ogala of Falana’s Chamber, copies of which were made available to Labour Correspondents at Labour House, Abuja on Sunday, noted that rights to peaceful protest has not been removed from the constitution.

Iwo indigenes laud Tinubu for appointing kinsman as aide

Prominent indigenes of Iwo, Osun state have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing their Kinsmen, Tunde Rahman, as his Senior Special Assistant on media.

The indigenes gathered at the Multi-purpose hall of Royal Hotel, Iwo, for a thanksgiving and prayer session described Rahman’s appointment as ‘a round peg in a round hole.’

Speaking on behalf of the indigenes under the aegis, Iwo Independent Group, former Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy and Chief Press Secretary to former Osun Governor, Ismail Omipidan described Rahman as a man of virtues and thoroughbred professional.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Dawood Molasan expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for finding the son of the town worthy of the appointment based on merit.

The cleric who implored Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Tinubu in its avowed commitment to transform the country, said the current socioeconomic realities were testaments to great things awaiting Nigeria.

“In view of the current situation in the country occasioned by the economic reality, I want to appeal to Nigerians to bear with the present administration as it has been very preoccupied to transform the country.

“We are all concerned on the current situation, and in the light of this, we must begin to rally round the government at all levels in a bid to overcome the situation as soon as possible.

Police Arrest 44 Suspects Over Adamawa Warehouse Attack

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 44 suspects involved in the activities of stealing food and non-food items in government warehouses.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

The incident happened in the state capital when the hoodlums vandalised the storage facilities at about 11:am on Sunday and stole the items.

The items included maize, rice, beans, corn, generators, wrappers, mattresses and plastic buckets.

Nguroje said that security personnel had been deployed to enforce the curfew declared by the state government and secure public and private infrastructures as well as markets.

