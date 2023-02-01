Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Should Step Down, Go Home To Rest -Ossai, Buhari Arrives Abuja From Jigawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Should Step Down, Go Home To Rest – Ossai

(Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has asked the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu to step down.

Ossai said It is heartbroken listening to the Presidential Candidate of the APC addressing Nigerians at various campaigns.

According to Ossai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t have what it takes to lead Nigeria.

He noted that Tinubu has thousands of factors working against him already and instead of facing failure at the end of the election, he should step down, go home, and rest.

Buhari Arrives Abuja From Jigawa

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening, arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, from his working visits to Lagos, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states.

The Leonardo AW139 helicopter conveying Buhari from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport arrived at Aso Rock Villa a few minutes after 7:00 pm.

Exactly one week ago, the President departed Lagos, where he inaugurated the Blue Rail Project and for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the second edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

Although he returned to the country on Wednesday, Buhari proceeded to Katsina for a two-day working visit.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Rivers Voters Will Punish PDP National Leadership – Wike

(Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria)

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has said that voters in Rivers will punish the national leadership in the forthcoming Presidential election for abandoning the State during the 2022 floods.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town during the Rivers State PDP Campaign inauguration at Ahoada West Local Government Area.

The Governor explained that the flood devastated some communities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas submerging houses, displacing people and disrupting their socioeconomic lives.

Thugs Attack APC Campaigners In Rivers State

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Tension is rising among opposition political parties in Rivers State following repeated attacks on their campaign rallies as the 2023 general election draws closer.

The Punch reported that the campaign train of the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state, Magnus Abe, was attacked with sporadic shooting by suspected political thugs in Ahoada West LGA.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the state, Tonye Cole’s campaign train was attacked in Opobo town, Opobo/Nkoro LGA on Tuesday, with a member of the party kidnapped and later released.

This was as three members of the APC on a door-to-door campaign in Omuma LGA were inflicted with machete cuts amidst alleged threats that the party would not be allowed to carry out its scheduled campaign rally in the area.

TLucky (

)