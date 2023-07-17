Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Should Release Nnamdi Kanu Now – John Ebhomien; Why insecurity are rising –Obi

Why Tinubu Should Release Nnamdi Kanu Now – Ebhomien

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Professor John Ebhomien, an All Progressives Congress Chieftain (APC) in Lagos, is a former Consultant to the United Nations Office of Project Services. The former World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist and financial management expert spoke to EJIKEME OMENAZU on the recent call by Asari Dokubo for Ndigbo to go, why Nnamdi Kanu should be released and the need for the government to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of oil subsidy removal.

As President Bola Tinubu has been setting up and consolidating his government, how do you see the way opposition politicians have been flooding Aso Rock to see him?

I think President Tinubu should be mindful of these political jobbers who have been trooping to Aso Rock for political patronage, especially those from the opposition political parties who are out for their selfish interests. i think Tinubu should know that all eyes are on his administration and he should also know that his integrity is at stake. So, he should try as much as possible to guard his integrity jealously and put in place appropriate mechanisms to address those hydra-headed problems that have been plaguing the country for the past years. That should be his primary concern.

Why insecurity, violence are rising – Obi

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria.

In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in education sector, which could have empowered the people with knowledge to be independent and confidence, and skills to compete in global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Those Playing Politics With Security In Bayelsa Community Will Be Dealt With – Gov Diri

Photos Credits: Channels Television

With the rising insecurity in Opu-Nembe threatening the peace of the Opu-Nembe community in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri has warned mischief makers against fomenting trouble in the community.

This comes as some chiefs allege that they have been exiled from the community, while the Secretary to the Nembe Council of Chiefs, Chief Robert Efere, refutes the allegation of targeted violence against the chiefs.

Diri however said the government “will not sit down and watch anybody make Nembe-Bassambiri ungovernable.”

“Let me say this with all sense of responsibility that those who have been playing politics with security in the area will be dealt with no matter how highly placed,” he added.

Uzodimma Raises Imo Workers’ Salary

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for workers in the state to ease the pains caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor also announced N5 billion revolving loan for farmers, as well as free transportation and medical care.

Uzodimma made the announcement during a special meeting with critical Imo stakeholders, on Saturday in Owerri.

The governor said the free transportation, feeding, and medical care were for civil servants.

He said other palliatives include the establishment of marketing and commodity boards, mass housing, and recruitment of more teachers.

Uzodimma said that the government had also a initiated scholarship scheme for Imo students, while retirees will be paid promptly.



