Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Should Probe Past Administrations From 1999-Edet Nkpubre, Obi Eulogises Oyegun At 84

Tinubu should probe past administrations from 1999 – Ex-PDP vice chair

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-South, Chief Edet Nkpubre, shares his thoughts with CHUKWUDI AKASIKE on Tinubu’s administration and why he left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, among other issues.

Why did you leave the Peoples Democratic Party for the Al/ Progressives Congress?

I moved from the PDP to the APC because I was no longer comfortable with what was going on in the PDP in 2015. In 2011, I was a member of the team that negotiated for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2011 presidential election. It was agreed that he should only contest for one term of four years. That one term was reckoned as his second term after the completion of Yar’Adua’s tenure. People like the new Senate President (Senate Godswill Akpabio), Chief Edwin Clark and some others encouraged Jonathan to go for the 2015 Presidential election.

When we agreed for Jonathan to run in 2011, he stood up and made an acceptance speech, saying that the constitution allowed Presidents to go for only two terms of eight years and that if he completed four years, he would have done six years. He said if he tried something else, he would be going beyond eight years in office. He thanked God for granting him the opportunity of becoming a President, a position that a great politician like Chief Obafemi Awolowo had tried to occupy without succeeding. Jonathan said he was satisfied with the decision.

LAGOS – The Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO), the apex socio-cultural or­ganisation for the people of Igala ethnic nationalities, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating one of their sons, Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, as a minister.

According to a statement issued by the Lagos branch of the group, the body thanked President Tinubu for remem­bering the late political icon of Kogi State and the Igala nation, Prince Abubakar Audu, who was coasting home to victory in the 2015 governorship election, when he suddenly died leading to the emergence of Yahaya Belo, who became the state Chief Executive.

The statement, jointly signed by Sir James Opaluwa and Chief Abubakar Agene, the State Chairman and Secretary, respectively, called on all Igala and Kogi State indigenes to rally round Alhaji Abubakar Audu to enable him have a successful tenure as a minister.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Pe­ter Obi, has congratulated the former governor of Edo state, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on his 84th birthday anniversary.

Obi in a tweet Saturday also commended Edo State Gover­nor, Godwin Obaseki, for es­tablishing an institution in his honour.

“My Family and I join other Nigerians to celebrate a most distinguished Nigerian, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on his 84th birthday.

“We equally thank the gov­ernor of Edo State, His Excel­lency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for honouring Chief Oyegun with the establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) being com­missioned today.

Obi said that Chief Oyegun is a committed and patriotic Nigerian

Subsidy removal: Governor Namadi flags off distribution of grains.

Governor Mallam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has flagged off the distribution of rice to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

The Governor flagged off the distribution on Saturday at Dutse Local Government secretariat.

DAILY POST reported that the Jigawa State government approved the sum of over N134m for the purchase of five trucks of rice to complement the federal government’s five trucks to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said the rice distribution was part of government’s palliative measures.

“The palliatives include bags of rice, as well as cash for categories of small-scale business owners that are to be selected from all wards across the 27 LGAs in the State.

“This is just the beginning, as many more large-scale schemes would be underway soon,” he said.

He, therefore, implored the people to exercise patience over the current hardship in the country, describing it as a global phenomenon.

NASS allowances: SERAP takes Akpabio, Abass to cout.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over “the unlawful plan to spend N40bn on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70bn as ‘palliatives’ for new members.”The suit is coming on the heels of the statement by Akpabio that the Clerk of the National Assembly had sent “holiday allowances” into the “various bank accounts of senators”.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1606/2023 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas to review and reduce the N40 billion budgeted to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.

