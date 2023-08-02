Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Sends 2nd Min’r List Today; APGA’ll Support Tinubu’s Govt to Succeed –Ezeokenwa, National Chairman

Tinubu Sends Second Ministerial List Today

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to submit a fresh group of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening today, as per credible information received by The PUNCH.

According to a reliable Senate source, the names are expected to be announced either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The exclusive information reveals that the new batch’s names will be read during today’s plenary session.

The legislator further disclosed that the screening process for all 28 nominees will be completed today, allowing the subsequent group to undergo screening afterward.

Previously, on Monday, 14 out of the initial 28 ministerial nominees were screened, followed by an additional nine on Tuesday.

APGA’ll Support Tinubu’s Govt to Succeed –Ezeokenwa, National Chairman

Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recently expressed his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in an interview with a national daily, THE SUN.

Ezeokenwa emphasized that APGA is solely interested in the progress of Nigeria and wants President Tinubu to succeed because his success would lead to a better Nigeria. However, he asserted that the party’s leadership would not hesitate to call out the President if he detes from his constitutional responsibilities.

Mr. Ezeokenwa praised President Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy, noting that the major contenders in the 2023 presidential election had all expressed their willingness to do the same.

Protesters Beat Oyo Civil Servants for Defying NLC Directive

VANGUARD newspaper reports that, protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Oyo State mobilized on the second day of their protest, descending upon the state secretariat and resorting to physical violence against civil servants who declined to join the ongoing demonstration.

The protesters, from various ministries, including judiciary, parastatals, and other agencies, took forceful actions while some labor leaders looked on, leading to the disruption of government office activities for an extended period, with some employees locked inside their offices.

The NLC’s protest commenced on Monday, as they voiced demands for the payment of leave bonuses, gratuities for retirees stuck since 2021, and the release of promotion letters for both 2021 and 2022.

These agitated labor members had previously blocked the government secretariat’s entrance, expressing frustration with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s failure to engage in dialogue with them.

The protesters also expressed grievances over unpaid deductions, allowances, and other unresolved issues dating back to the governor’s inauguration in 2019.

As some demonstrators blocked the state secretariat’s entrance, others forcibly expelled civil servants from their offices, pressuring them to join the protest. Carrying sticks and chanting songs, the protesters significantly disrupted official duties and impacted vehicular movement.

How Police abducted me in Lagos, shipped me to Abuja — Alawiye, oil magnate

According to VANGUARD newspaper, Jide Alawiye, a prominent figure in the oil industry, has urged the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to launch a thorough investigation into his abduction from Lagos by a high-ranking Police official. He was then taken to Abuja, where he faced intimidation, harassment, and was coerced into paying a substantial sum of money to a suspected fraudster, all without any justifiable reason.

Alawiye expressed his dismay over the incident that occurred three years ago, which triggered a series of actions by the police authorities in both Lagos and Abuja. However, the case was ultimately abandoned at the behest of the high-ranking police officer, despite a comprehensive investigation carried out under the direction of former Inspectors General of Police.

