Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Sanusi In Closed Door Meeting, It’s Time To Forgive, Move On — Adeleke Tells Osun PDP Members

Tinubu, Sanusi In Closed Door Meeting

Source: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano , Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Sanusi had recently returned from Niger Republic where he went to meet the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum .

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived the Presidential at about 8:25pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, the former Emir simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with the President.

(Photos Credits: Google)

It’s Time To Forgive, Move On—Adeleke

Source: Vanguard paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged party members in the state to forgive those who worked against the party and concentrate on delivering good governance.

This is as he said he will work as much as he dances, saying his dancing is his way of praising God for the grace of his life.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders to nominate a replacement for the late Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo, the Governor said the party must embrace those returning to the fold and build the party for future victory.

He added that even as a governor, he believes in party supremacy and would ensure party discipline in all activities, including the appointment of caretaker committee members into the local government administration in the state.

Why PDP will win Kogi Guber polls — Dino Melaye

Source: Vanguard paper

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye, has said the party stands remains the party to beat in the upcoming elections because of the level of devastation being left behind by the outgoing All Progressives Congress administration.

He said this after a meeting of Kogi PDP stakeholders from the three Senatorial zones of the state, with the Members of the National Working Committee at the party‘s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Melaye said, “PDP is going to win the election in Kogi State because we have never had it so bad in the history of Kogi State.

“Our people were impoverished, salaries have not been paid, pensions have not been paid, gratuity has not been paid, the health sector is non-existent, in fact, all the General Hospitals in the state are mere consulting clinics.

Subsidy removal: Edo identifies 314,000 households to get N20k monthly

Source: Vanguard paper

The Edo State government yesterday announced that not less than 314,000 households comprising of over one million individuals would from next month benefit from its promised palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The government said with support from the World Bank, the state had comprehensive data of the poorest of the poor and the list would only be reviewed and updated to get the beneficiaries would also be issued with the state residency card.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state’s weekly executive council meeting.

According to him, the whole amount of N500 million which Governor Godwin Obaseki promised the organized labour during their protest against subsidy removal and the increase in prices of essential commodities would be taken from the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

WaterGo (

)