Today’s Headlines: Tinubu sacks NASENI CEO, Gwandu, Kogi guber: APC will record 99% vote in election – Ganduje

Tinubu sacks NASENI CEO, Gwandu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the termination of the appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu as Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The President also approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu, 32 years, as the new Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NASENI.

According to the President, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale stated that Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

Kogi guber: APC will record 99% vote in election – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed optimism that the APC remains the party to beat in the forthcoming Governorship polls, insisting that the Party will win convincingly the November Election in Kogi State.

The APC National Chairman made the disclosure at a dinner organised to honor the Members of the Kogi State National Campaign Council for the State Governorship Election who are in the State for the official inauguration of the Committee.

The APC National Chairman described Kogi State as APC and secured for the Party, expressed confidence that the party will this time around record 99% success in the Governorship election, above the 90% success it recorded during the 2023 General election in the Governorship Election.

FG to set up negotiation team on tuition fee hike

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, has said the Federal Government will set up a formal negotiation team between the Parent-Teacher Association and other relevant stakeholders to meet on the recent increase in tuition fees for schools across the country.

Speaking at a news conference in commemoration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack in Abuja on Friday, the minister said the hike in school fees could be the major cause of the various attacks happening across schools, adding that there was a need to find a solution to the problem.

Sununu also said that the Federal Government had ratified the Safe School Declaration in December 2019 and developed a safe school policy to uphold the right to education in emergency situations.

Adeleke warns Osun IPMAN against PMS hoarding

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has sounded a note of warning to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigerian, IPMAN, Osun State Chapter, to desist from hoarding Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

The Governor, who gave the warning during a courtesy call by the IPMAN leadership, also warned that his administration would never allow the association to subject residents of the State to untoward hardship in their attempt to get the commodity.

Adeleke stressed that IPMAN is very important to the country’s economy, stressing that whatever happens to petrol will have telling effects on the economy.

While promising to meet with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in order to facilitate the process of resuscitating the moribund Ibadan petroleum depot, the Governor assured them that he would continue to carry them along in policy formulation.

