Today’s Headlines: Tinubu sacks NASENI CEO, Gwandu, Kalu Hails Vice President Shettima at 57

Tinubu sacks NASENI CEO, Gwandu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the termination of the appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu as Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The President also approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu, 32 years, as the new Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NASENI.

According to the President, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale stated that Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

Kalu Hails Vice President Shettima at 57

Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and Commercialization, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Vice President, Kashim Shettima on the his 57th birth anniversary Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Friday in Abuja, described Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute. He said that Nigeria’s Vice President has consistently demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of humanity and Nigeria in general.

“I am delighted to congratulate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday. The Vice President has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a Governor, Senator and more as the current Vice President and in various capacities.

“His contributions to nation building are worthy of commendation and emulation. He has consistently demonstrated humility, courage, selflessness and generosity in his pursuits. I urge the Vice President to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life,” he said. Kalu, while wishing Shettima a memorable celebration, prayed that God should grant him many more years in good health.

Gabon Reopens Borders Effective Immediately- Army

Gabon’s army said on Saturday that it would reopen the country’s borders, closed in the wake of the military coup that ousted ex-president Ali Bongo.

A spokesman for Gabon’s military rulers said on state TV that they had “decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday”. A group of 12 Gabonese soldiers had announced on Wednesday that the country’s borders were closed until further notice, in a statement broadcast on the Gabon 24 television channel.

Palliatives: Sokoto to spend N3.7bn on rice, millets for residents

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the residents, the Sokoto State Government has earmarked about N4bn on food items to be distributed across the various local government areas.

Briefing newsmen at the council chamber after the maiden State Executive Council meeting on Friday, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Dr Jabir Maihula, said the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the purchase of items to be distributed.

According to the commissioner, “the State Executive Council members in its inaugural meeting has approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg rice at the cost of N2.508bn.

“The council also approved the purchase of another 26,000 bags of 100kg millets at the cost of N1.430bn.”

