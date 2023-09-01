Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Sacks NASENI Boss, CSOs Hail Keyamo Over Suspension of Nat’l carrier

Tinubu sacks NASENI boss, appoints 32-year-old Khalil Halilu as successor

Photo credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Bashir Gwandu as the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The president appointed 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu(pictured) as his replacement.

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

“By this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014,” the statement reads.

Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.”

CSOs hail Keyamo over suspension of nat’l carrier

Photo credit: Vanguard

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency (CESJET) has hailed the Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for hitting the ground running.

The Centre, in a statement signed by Executive Director, Isaac Ikpa, said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria is already punching above his weight after being written off by critics.

After barely two weeks on the job, Ikpa said Keyamo has taken giant steps to revamp the ation sector that was bedeviled by controversies and uncertainties.

He noted that the reforms and policies introduced so far are evident that the minister came prepared with a clear blueprint to make the country’s ation sector one of the best in the world.

Highlighting some of the giant steps taken, Ikpa welcomed the suspension of the national carrier and airport concession.

He said it was apparent even to the blind that the entire process was clouded in controversy and fraud; done without following due process.

Ikpa added that it was best for it to be reviewed to potentially eliminate all the bottlenecks along the way.

By doing these and reviewing complaints, he further said that Keyamo has restored transparency, accountability, and integrity to the ation business while winning the trust of stakeholders and international partners.

Corps members, Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

Photo credit: Vanguard

Mr Oluwole Amusan, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director, of South-West Zone, has described corps’ members as the pride of the nation.

Amusan said this while speaking to the 2023 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko on Friday.The director appealed to members of the corps not to embark on frivolous journeys or night travels, saying that the highways are not safe at night.

Amusan said, “My dear corps members, research and statistics have shown that corps members who travel at night and those without official permission account for the larger percentage of corps members who met their untimely death in the course of the national service.

“We are not against your travelling, but caution must be taken against unwarranted and frivolous journeys.

“The nation that has invested so much in you, as well as your parents who have laboured are constantly praying and earnestly waiting for that period when they will eat the fruits of their labour.

“And it saddens the heart when the unexpected happens as a result of unwarranted journeys.”

Tinubu will address it’ — Otu speaks on appointment of PDP member to NDDC board

Photo credit: The Cable

Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River, says President Bola Tinubu will address the appointment of Asu Okang, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed board members and a management team for the NDDC.

The APC in Cross River has since faulted the appointment of Okang, who is meant to represent the state on the commission’s board.

Addressing protesters in Calabar, the state capital, on Thursday, Otu said Cross River is the only state in the south-south that is under APC, hence should be in charge of the commission.

We will not allow anybody to preside or sit on what is our own sovereignty,” Emmanuel Ogbeche, chief press secretary to Otu, quoted him as saying.

“We will never allow it. We are the only APC state in the south-south and if there is anybody to superintend the list, not just in Cross River State but in the South-South geopolitical zone, I believe that I have the mandate.

“We are not fighting anybody, but we want our rights, and I am here to assure you that Mr. President is going to look into the issue. We will not break the laws, but we want the right thing to be done.

Photo credit: Google

