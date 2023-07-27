Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Rewarded Vultures For Playing Judas-Sani, Buhari Reject Coup

Ministerial list: Tinubu rewarded vultures for playing Judas – Shehu Sani

Photo credit: Vanguard

Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna State, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rewarded ‘some vultures’ for playing Judas in the last general elections.

Shehu Sani disclosed this on Thursday on his official Twitter handle while reacting to Tinubu’s Ministerial list.

DAILY POST had reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu’s ministerial list at the plenary on Thursday, which contained the names of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, and 26 other nominees.Sani described some of the nominees as serpents with a known history of betrayal.

“The Ministerial list; The President embraced some Serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King”, Sani tweeted.

Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

Photo credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

Photo credit: Google

Jonathan: I’m Not Planning to Nominate Minister for Bayelsa

Photo Credit: Thisday

President Goodluck Jonathan, has denied any involvement in the struggle to appoint a minister to represent Bayelsa State in the President Bola Tinubu cabinet, saying assertions to the contrary were from his political enemies from the past in the state.

Tuesday in Yenogoa, Chairman of the Elders’ Council of the APC, Chief Michael Adomokeme, wondered why the former president was angling to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 presidential election.”

But Jonathan in a statement by his Special Assistant, Ikechukwu Eze, said, his political enemies had not given up in their past activities to dent his character.

Ganduje: N’Central APC forfeits zoning rights to N’West

Photo credit: Vanguard

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC in the North Central have aligned themselves with the reported nomination of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for the office of the party’s National Chairman, despite the development running contrary to the zoning formula of the party.

Although the current zoning formula cedes the office to North Central, APC youth leaders from the zone said they have agreed to forfeit such right.

The development came as Ward Chairmen of the party from across the country and a group of critical stakeholders of the party declared support for Ganduje’s nomination.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja, Convener, Coalition of North Central APC Youths and Support Groups, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi said the zone is a political hub owing to its political dominance ranging from the Military regime down to the current civilian rule.

