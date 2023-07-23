Today’s Headlines: Tinubu removing fuel subsidy heartless_Pearse, Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

Tinubu removing fuel subsidy heartless, reckless, ill-informed – Tokunbo Pearse

Dr Tokunbo Pearse is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019.

He is also a public affairs analyst and convener of Reset Lagos PDP.

In this interview, he x-rayed the pains of the masses are going through because of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other issues of national interest.

Besides, He spoke on the fate of his party (PDP), its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on the ongoing case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). Excerpts:

What’s your reaction to the steps taken so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he assumed office?

Well, his first step as he was being inaugurated was the proclamation of the removal of fuel subsidy. I think that was a wrong move. It was heartless, reckless and ill-informed. It was a bourgeois proclamation that will benefit oil suppliers and punish the average oil consumers. Out of 200 million Nigerians, 150 million Nigerians will be earning less than N100, 000 per month and they will be affected very negatively. The prices of everyday commodities from food to transportation, anything you want to buy, household items, everything will go up. With the minimum wage at N30,000 or below per month, with more than 80 per cent of the population earning less than N200,000 per month, we would suffer a lot because of that fuel subsidy removal. Once you have fuel subsidy removal and you have 80 per cent of your population not having money in hand to spend when they bought fuel for their generators and their cars and paid for transportation, everything becomes expensive. It reduces the money in circulation, and once that happens, you are going to have a recession. Even private sector employment would decrease, private sector investment would reduce, the economy would shrink because of that proclamation on the removal of fuel subsidy, and we may fall into recession. I think the president started very badly. Other things he had done were normal for a new president when you get into office. You appoint your officers into key positions which he has done, and that he has done fairly. I think he has not been as parochial and insensitive to the Federal Character as Buhari was and in that sense, he has done well. Quick appointments and fair, ethnically balanced. So far it appears to be so.









