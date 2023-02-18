Today’s Headlines: Tinubu remains Buhari’s candidate, no plan for interim – Presidency, Sue FG; CBN; Stop Destroying Banks- Ayodeji

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu remains Buhari’s candidate, no plan for interim – Presidency

The Presidency, on Friday, said there are no plans by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to extend his tenure beyond May 29, 2023, or install an interim government.

“Let us clearly, specifically, and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy,” a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, read on Friday.

The statement is titled, ‘Stop the joke about interim government, elections will hold.’

Sue FG, CBN, Stop Destroying Banks, Primate Ayodeji Urges Nigerians

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians to stop fighting bankers and destroying commercial banks, urging them to pour their wrath on the Federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The cleric made this call in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, expressing that the commercial banks are not to be blamed over the current cash shortage.

He said, ‘’Fighting ourselves does not make any sense. Godwin Emefiele and Buhari have their reasons for this policy, instead of fighting individuals, take them to court and if you are not satisfied, go to Abuja and fight them instead of destroying banks and properties.

New Naira: Flouting Supreme Court, A Call For Anarchy – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign policy.

He observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni local government area, insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.

The governor declared that he is not not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.

Only Atiku can lead Nigeria without external interference – Reno Omokri

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the statement made by the Kaduna state governor, Nasir Elrufai that Tinubu will validate all invalidated old Naira notes speaks volume of the kind of government that Tinubu will lead.

He said it shows that the government of Tinubu will be like a puppet, being controlled by powered outside the government.

Describing it as “the hand and voice of Elrufai, power of Tinubu, Omokri said the certainty with which the Kaduna state governor made the statement about his party’s candidate, Tinubu, smacks of a government characterised by “the hand and voice of Elrufai, the power of Tinubu “

