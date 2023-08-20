Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Redeploys Oyetola, Renames Environment Ministry; Your Sanctions Unjustified, Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

Tinubu Redeploys Oyetola, Tunji-Ojo, Renames Environment Ministry

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday redeployed ex-Governor of Osun State and minister-designate, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The President also redeployed another minister-designate, Abubakar Momoh, from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon,” said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Sunday.

Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Security Agencies Guard Yemoja River In Kwara

tives drawn from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Authority, Department of State Services and military formations in Kwara State on Sunday were on guard at the Yemoja River in the Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Ilorin South Local Government Area to prevent a security breach.

The PUNCH gathered that the security men were drafted to the river to prevent a clash between the traditional religion adherents otherwise known as Isese and Islamic preachers who had vowed to prevent the traditional worshipers from celebrating Isese Day at the riverside.

Though the security men were on alert at the premises of the river, neither the traditional worshipers nor the Islam adherents were sighted by The PUNCH correspondent for the celebration of the festival.

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s Transition Plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected Niger junta’s three-year power transition plan.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa stated this during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, had said in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army will hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

