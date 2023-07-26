Today’s Headlines: Tinubu receives Béninoise President, Talon, at Aso Rock; Senate rejects motion to release Nnamdi Kanu

Tinubu receives Béninoise President, Talon, at Aso Rock

Source: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday evening, received his Béninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, at the State House, Abuja.

Talon who arrived at the Villla at 04:43pm was immediately ushered into the President’s office for a closed-door session.

It’s been one week since the last in-person meeting between the two leaders to discuss emerging issues in the West African subregion.

Talon is likely to brief Tinubu, who serves as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, on efforts to restore a democratic dispensation in Mail, Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso, which had fallen to Coups d’etat in the last two years.

The recent coup fears in Niger Republic may also feature in the discussions.

On July 18, Tinubu received the Béninois President alongside Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic and President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray to discuss security and the rising spate of coups, amongst other issues.

At the meeting, the West African leaders examined the political and security climate in the region during their meeting, particularly focusing on political transitions in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, as well as overarching security issues in the region.

The ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, who shared the resolutions from the meeting with journalists, revealed that President Talon of Benin is to visit the three West African countries— Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea—soon, representing the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Senate rejects motion to release Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Punch paper

The Senate has rejected a motion to release from the detention the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

The lawmaker, in the motion co-sponsored by other lawmakers from the South-East, noted that the senators were aware that thousands of innocent lives had been lost since the action started, and properties worth over a trillion had been destroyed resulting in investors leaving the region.

Tottenham owner arrested over insider trading

Source: Punch paper

The British billionaire owner of Premier League side Tottenham, Joe Lewis, was arrested on Wednesday ahead of a court appearance in New York on insider trading charges, US prosecutors said.

The 86-year-old Bahamas-based Lewis surrendered voluntarily after traveling to the United States to answer the charges, his lawyer told AFP in a statement.

Lewis is accused of furnishing employees and lovers with inside information for years in a “brazen” scheme that raked in millions of dollars.

The Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced on Tuesday that the Bahamas-based Lewis had been indicted along with two co-conspirators.

“The defendants were arrested this morning and will be presented later today,” Williams’s office said in a statement.

David Zornow, attorney for Lewis, said the US government had made “an egregious error in judgment” in charging his client.

“Mr Lewis has come to the US voluntarily to answer these ill-conceived charges, and we will defend him vigorously in court,” he added.

The prosecutors allege that for years Lewis “abused his access to corporate board rooms and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his private pilots and his friends.”

Nigeria, Azerbaijan discuss military, technical cooperation

Source: Punch paper

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, on Wednesday, met with the Deputy Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, Vugar Mustafayev, on the second day of the International IDEF-2023 Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, to discuss military and technical cooperation between the two countries.

At this meeting, prospects for future cooperation as well as the current state of military-technical relations between the two nations were discussed.

The exhibition, which takes place at the TÜYAP Exhibition Centre in Istanbul, is one of the biggest venues in the world for the display of new weapons.

IDEF is one of the four biggest international defence industry exhibitions in terms of the number of participating companies. Additionally, IDEF stands out as the biggest forum for talks between defence companies in the world.

The IDEF exhibits fresh products from the domestic defence industry, as in previous years. The Turkish defence industry’s earlier developed products will also be on display in improved forms at the exhibition.

There will be demonstrations of combat and tactical armoured personnel carriers, ground-based unmanned vehicles, guided missiles, military simulators, explosive material destruction equipment, and other recent developments in the military-industrial complex.

IDEF exhibition profiles include military equipment for the ground forces, navy, and air force, protection and space technologies, onboard systems, helicopters, ships, electronic equipment, security systems, transportation, and logistics systems.

Qualityupdates (

)