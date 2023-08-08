Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Promises To Reduce Fleet Of Cars—Joe Ajaero, Putin Meets Captain Traore

Tinubu Promises To Reduce Fleet Of Cars—Joe Ajaero

Source: The Nation

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero said President Bola Tinubu has assured he is making efforts to reduce his fleet of cars as part of measures to reduce the cost of governance.

Ajaero made this known during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Nation reported the Organised Labour last Thursday called off its nationwide protest over the “anti-poor” people policies by the government.

Speaking on the television programme, he said: “During our meeting with the president, we complained about the high cost of governance. We told him that when he appoints ministers, they will appoint SSAs. And the SSAs will also appoint SSAs. But the president said that the labour should look at it from the point of job creation. But we did not agree with that.

Putin Meets Captain Traore

Source: Vanguard paper

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, over a situation that might not be unconnected with the Niger crisis.

While the details of the meeting were not clear as of the time of filing this report, there are speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

A short clip of the Russian leader’s meeting with Traore was posted by Jackson Hinkle on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

@jacksonhinkle wrote, “Putin held a private meeting with the world’s youngest leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso.”

Traore is the world’s youngest currently serving leader after becoming the interim leader of Burkina Faso following the coup on 30th September 2022 which ousted interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Fate Of El-Rufai, Other Ministerial Nominees Dropped By Senate Is In The Hands Of Tinubu, Security Agencies –Spokesman

Source: Sahara Reporters

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, spokesman for Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber has disclosed that former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai and two other President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees may be re-invited for screening.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Senate confirmed 45 out of 48 senatorial nominees. The three nominees that were not confirmed are El-Rufai, Senator Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State, and ex-Nexim Bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete (Delta State).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while dropping the three ministerial nominees, cited security reports.

However, featuring on a Channels TV programme on Tuesday, the Senate spokesperson, Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber said that the issues surrounding the nominees were matters that are public knowledge.

Igbos In Niger Republic Protest Against Proposed Military Action By Tinubu-led ECOWAS

Source: Sahara Reporters

Nigerians of Southeast extraction who live in the Niger Republic have protested against the proposed military action against coup leaders in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The ECOWAS had given the Niger coup plotters led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, seven days to return power to President Mohammed Bazoom or face military action.

ECOWAS has also imposed sanctions on Niger, including halting all financial transactions and freezing its national assets while the Nigerian government has cut off electricity supply to the country.

The one-week ultimatum expired on Sunday but the Niger military leaders have remained adamant as they have cut ties with Nigeria, France and some other countries while warning that any military action against them will amount to a full-blown war.

