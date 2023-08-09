Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Promises To Reduce Fleet Of Cars —Joe Ajaero; Coup: Tinubu slams fresh sanctions on Niger

Tinubu Promises To Reduce Fleet Of Cars—Joe Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero said President Bola Tinubu has assured he is making efforts to reduce his fleet of cars as part of measures to reduce the cost of governance.

Ajaero made this known during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Nation reported the Organised Labour last Thursday called off its nationwide protest over the “anti-poor” people policies by the government.

Speaking on the television programme, he said: “During our meeting with the president, we complained about the high cost of governance. We told him that when he appoints ministers, they will appoint SSAs. And the SSAs will also appoint SSAs. But the president said that the labour should look at it from the point of job creation. But we did not agree with that.

Coup: Tinubu slams fresh sanctions on Niger

Following the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to impose extra financial sanctions on Niger Republic.

Tinubu also directed the CBN to extend such sanctions to senior government officials of Niger who have refused to heed to the demand by ECOWAS.

Recall that Bazoum was overthrown and detained by senior military officers in the country about two weeks ago, to the chagrin of ECOWAS leaders, who have threatened a possible military action against the coupists if democratic governance is not returned.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the latest sanction by Nigeria, which currently chairs the Authority of ECOWAS heads of state and government.

Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja, Ngelale said that “following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic”.

He also debunked attempts by sections of the media to personalise the angst and sanctions against the military in Niger Republic, stressing that whatever action Nigeria has taken or takes falls under ECOWAS protocols and decisions, and not by unilateral fiat of Tinubu.

According to Ngelale, “this is not an individual action taken by an individual President on behalf of an individual nation. This is an action taken by ECOWAS chairman, who is the president of Nigeria, but standing on the authority provided by the consensus resolution of all ECOWAS members and heads of state with regard to financial sanctions being levied by ECOWAS Member States against the military junta in Niger Republic.

“There is an authority that we are standing on. It is not the Nigerian government authority, it is the authority of the resolution passed in public before now.

“This is the context, the nuance and the detail that is required in our reports, lest our people be misinformed; and we begin to be framed internationally as being in a situation where it’s Nigeria versus its neighbour, Niger, because that’s the narrative that some certain international perspectives would like to advance for their own interest.”

He stressed that “the ECOWAS mandate, and ultimatum is not a Nigerian ultimatum. It is not a Nigerian mandate and the office of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also serving as the chairman of ECOWAS seeks to emphasize this point.”

Ngelale further noted that Tinubu in recent days, particularly following the expiration of the ultimatum given by ECOWAS, has widened consultations internationally but most especially domestically, including interfaces with state governors in Nigeria, who govern states bordering Niger public on the various fallouts and outcomes of the situation in Niger Republic.

He also affirmed that Nigeria will be hosting an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS leaders on Thursday to discuss the next line of action after the deadline given to the military in Niger Republic expired last Sunday.

Tinubu govt vs NARD: Resolve strike dispute with resident doctors – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to resolve the industrial dispute with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD.

NMA urged the Federal Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

The President of NMA, Uche Ojinmah, also urged NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the government in the interest of sick patients.

A statement by Ojinmah reads: “NMA as the umbrella body for all doctors in Nigeria, is the mother association to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and hence, as a matter of policy, must protect/promote her interests.

“It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen.

“We hereby call on our Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

“NMA also calls on NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the Government in the interest of our suffering patients and fellow citizens.

“Let’s put aside all obstacles (contrived or real) towards speedy resolution of this dispute for the love of the nation.”

Police summon: APC’s intimidation can’t save Uzodinma from defeat – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it described attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to use the Police to distract and suppress its Deputy Governorship Candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election, Dr. Jones Onyereri.

PDP equally condemned “the unwarranted use of security personnel” by the APC in the State to harass and intimidate opposition figures the latest being the scandalous attempt to use certain police operatives to arrest and put Dr. Onyereri out of circulation ahead of the election.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “Since the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri as the Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the PDP, Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC have been unsettled by the popularity of our candidates and are now allegedly employing ways including the use of instrument of State to harass them.

“This attempt to use the police as tool of political coercion against our Candidate further confirms that Governor Uzodimma and the APC are jittery and in mortal fear of Senator Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri’s imminent victory at the forthcoming election.

“The PDP has also been made aware of other clandestine plots by the APC to use compromised individuals in certain institutions of government in Imo State to raise trump-up charges, spurious allegations, bogus claims and smear campaign against opposition figures in the State.

“This is apparently with the intention to distract the opposition and divert public attention from the abysmal failures of Governor Uzodimma in governance and the many atrocities of the APC including promoting insecurity and violence in Imo State.”

Ologunagba further said, “The APC must know that Imo State is a traditional PDP State; that the people have seen through APC’s antics and are now, more than ever before willing, able and ready to resist the APC and take back their State on the platform of the PDP.

“The people of Imo State are solidly behind our Candidates, Senator Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri being confident in their experience, competence, capacity, resourcefulness, love for the people and deep intellect to rescue, revamp and make Imo State safe and prosperous again.

