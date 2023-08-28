Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Presides Over Maiden Cabinet Meeting, Bridge Collapses In Plateau After Downpour
Tinubu Presides Over Maiden Cabinet Meeting
Photo Credit: Daily Trust
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will preside over the maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.
Forty-five ministers inaugurated last week by the president are expected to attend the meeting to hold at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.
Photo Credit: Google
Bridge Collapses In Plateau After Downpour
Photo Credit: Daily Trust
The bridge linking various towns and villages in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State has collapsed following a heavy downpour on Sunday.
Our correspondent gathered that it collapsed on Sunday around 1pm when motorists were plying the bridge
Tinubu Speaks On Justice Reforms, Investment Promotion, Poverty Eradication
Photo Credit: Premium Times
President Bola Tinubu has said that poverty eradication and investment promotion for wealth creation depend on justice reform.
The president said this on Sunday in Abuja while declaring open the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the theme: ‘Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building.’
Flood Sweeps Two Children Away In Anambra
Photo Credit: Punch papers
Two children have reportedly been killed in flood incidents that occurred at different locations at Nkwele Awka in the Awka South Local Government of Anambra State on Friday.
The deceased, who were between the ages of four and seven, were said to have lost their lives while carrying out activities around the flood plains.
