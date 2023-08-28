Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Presides Over Maiden Cabinet Meeting, Bridge Collapses In Plateau After Downpour

Tinubu Presides Over Maiden Cabinet Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will preside over the maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Forty-five ministers inaugurated last week by the president are expected to attend the meeting to hold at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Bridge Collapses In Plateau After Downpour

The bridge linking various towns and villages in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State has collapsed following a heavy downpour on Sunday.

Our correspondent gathered that it collapsed on Sunday around 1pm when motorists were plying the bridge

Tinubu Speaks On Justice Reforms, Investment Promotion, Poverty Eradication

President Bola Tinubu has said that poverty eradication and investment promotion for wealth creation depend on justice reform.

The president said this on Sunday in Abuja while declaring open the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the theme: ‘Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building.’

Flood Sweeps Two Children Away In Anambra

Two children have reportedly been killed in flood incidents that occurred at different locations at Nkwele Awka in the Awka South Local Government of Anambra State on Friday.

The deceased, who were between the ages of four and seven, were said to have lost their lives while carrying out activities around the flood plains.

