Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Presides Over First FEC In Office, Ganduje hosts Asari Dokubo in Abuja

Tinubu Presides Over First FEC In Office

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated last Monday after their confirmation by the Senate.

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Ganduje hosts Asari Dokubo in Abuja

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has paid a congratulatory visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Dokubo congratulated Ganduje on his election as national chair of the ruling party.

The ruling party, in a post on its X, formerly known as Twitter handle, said: “The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja.”

DAILY POST reports that Ganduje was elected as the APC national chairman three weeks ago.

Bayelsa Residents Invade Warehouse, Loot Foodstuffs

Some residents of Bayelsa State on Sunday night invaded a warehouse in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital, and looted foodstuffs.

Some of the items looted include bags of rice and garri. In a statement, the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) condemned the incident, describing it as an “unwarranted invasion”.

EFCC arrests five for forging ONSA, AGF letterheads

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five people for allegedly using forged letterheads of the Offices of the National Security Adviser and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

This was disclosed in a statement by EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren on Monday.

The suspects are Bashir Ladan, Yakubu Hamza Mohammed, Mohammed Bello, Adamu Ibrahim, and Steven Anom.

According to the statement, the suspects allegedly conspired and used the letterheads to produce fake employment and recommendation letters for a fee for unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded, the statement added.

