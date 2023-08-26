Today’s Headlines: Tinubu plans salary review for judicial officers, Fresh Supremacy Battle In APC

Tinubu plans salary review for judicial officers

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country, a statement by the State House indicated on Friday.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association led by Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the President said the battle against corruption necessitated a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers.

He added that the issue was well known to him given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” President Tinubu said in response to a request by the NBA president.

Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies at the Supreme Court, affirming that they represented obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council.

He said, “Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfilment of an obligation.

Fresh Supremacy Battle In APC

The supremacy battle over the control of the soul of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has pitted key supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against governors and former governors elected on the platform of the party.

It was gathered that some key allies of the President are plotting to seize the party from the governors

Immediate past governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was named National chairman of APC in early August to replace former Governor Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State. Ganduje, a key ally of Tinubu, is facing his first litmus test since he assumed office. In many key states, especially in the North, Tinubu’s allies are making frantic moves to hijack the party from the firm grip of the governors. The latest development is the replacement of vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

On Thursday, protesters stormed the APC National Secretariat. The presence of the fierce-looking security agents at the secretariat could not deter the protesters from Cross River State, numbering hundreds, who barricaded the Barcelona Hotel end of the street and grounded both vehicular and human traffic.

East/West Road, Golgotha for N/Delta govs; all eyes on Umahi

In Christian theology, the word Golgotha connotes a frightening experience of danger. It is simply a place of suffering, difficulty or an outright death. Golgotha is therefore synonymous to Nigeria’s East-West road. It is one of the roads in the country that is as socio-economically important as it is infamous for negative reasons.

With over 740kilometers span and more than forty short bridges linking Calabar, Cross River state capital in the far flung South-South to Lagos state in the west, the road is the nerve that connects the nation’s oil and gas wealth to the rest of the world.

The deplorable state of the road today, leaves so much to be desired as it has become a death trap to the citizenry. According to available records, a trip from Calabar to Lagos on this road should be about ten hours and less than that duration from Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital to the same destination.

Unfortunately, traveling on the East-West road today, one needs to prepare to spend two or three days on the way before getting to his destination because of avoidable encumbrances in between.

The bitter experience of commuters spending many hours or days in the gridlock traffic that spans as long as over three kilometers stretch on both lanes of the road at Ologbo Kingdom in Benin, is what should be avoided like a deathly plague.

APC Organising Secretary abducted in Kaduna

Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, has been abducted in Kaduna State.

Yakasai, who was a former Chairman of Soba Local Government, was abducted from his residence in Yakasai village around 10:00 pm on Friday.

It was gathered that the bandits specifically targeted his home and forcibly took him, Daily Trust reports.

Confirming the incident, Chief Press Secretary to the Kaduna governor, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, said the governor had directed security agencies to go after the kidnappers and ensure Yakasai’s safe return.

