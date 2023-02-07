Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Peter Obi doesn’t have what it takes to reposition Nigeria – Dele Momodu , GEJ Loses Uncle

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu, Peter Obi doesn’t have what it takes to reposition Nigeria – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu said the presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Labour Paty, LP; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively do not have the requisite to reposition Nigeria.

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant of the PDP, made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s program, The 2023 Verdict. According to Momodu, Obi is “struggling” because a presidential race is not a marathon and takes time to build bridges. But, the PDP chieftain acknowledged that Obi is a third force in Nigeria’s national politics.

He said, “Usually, in many countries, you have two mainstream political parties and candidates. “In the case of Nigeria, now we seem to have a third force, the fourth force is not doing much. And who are the leading candidates? Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Lagos and Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State.”

Jonathan loses uncle

Former Nigeria’s President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni. Aged 87, Elder Afeni who died in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital at the weekend after a brief illness, was the younger brother to Jonathan’s mother.

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan, noted that the former President had been in Bayelsa since last weekend when Mr. Afeni transited. The statement also quoted Jonathan as saying that the family “is deeply pained by his exit but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilled life.”

Describing the deceased as a forthright person, who promoted peace and unity in the community, Jonathan added that “Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise counsel.” The burial has been fixed for March 23, 2023, and details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course by the family.

Peter Obi an opportunist, can’t save Nigeria – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, musician and last son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti has explained why the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, “cannot save the country’’ if elected as president in the forthcoming general elections.

Kuti noted that only the people oNigeriaan can save the country. Kuti bore his mind as a guest in an interview with an online platform Mic On podcast hosted by Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Monday.

He explained that even if his close ally and preferred presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) wins, he (Sowore) will still find it difficult to implement his goodwill policies in a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated National Assembly.

We have impacted 15m Nigerians through humanitarian programs – Farouk

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says the ministry has so far impacted the lives of 15 million families through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The minister was speaking on Tuesday during the 23rd edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s scorecard series in Abuja. She said the program had positively impacted the lives of millions of Nigerians since its inception in 2016.

According to Umar Farouk, the program has been the key instrument in uplifting the lives of the poorest of the poor individuals in the country. ”The NSIP has assisted and hope to millions of Nigerians. Let me once again list them as the national home-grown school feeding program, the job creation unit, the national conditional cash transfer, and the government enterprise and employment program,” she said.

I cannot work with APC governor in Delta – Ned Nwoko

The Delta North senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ned Nwoko today said it’s not a do-or-die affair for him to be voted a senator.

Nwoko asserted during an interactive session with journalists in Asaba. Nwoko who was a guest at “The Platform”, a program organized by the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ also said he wouldn’t like to be in the opposition when he emerges as the next senator at the red chamber.

He explained that he can’t function effectively well as an opposition in the house. According to Hon. Nwoko, it will be an uphill task for him to go and convince Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do what he wanted for him.

