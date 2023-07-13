Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Offers Slots To LP Govs, Peter Obi Condemns Disruption Of Activities In SE

Tinubu Offers Slots To Labour, PDP Governors ﻿

Photo credit: Dailytrust

President Bola Tinubu has reserved some appointments in the governing boards of agencies, parastatals, institutions and government-owned companies for members of the opposition Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was disclosed by Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Abdulrazaq, the President asked the governors to nominate competent persons to serve on the boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies which were dissolved last month.

Tinubu dissolved the boards last month, which left no fewer than 2,000 vacant positions expected to be occupied by new nominees.

Among the agencies are the North-East Development Commission with 12 vacant board slots, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission with seven board seats.

Peter Obi Condemns Disruption Of Activities Over Sit-At-Home In Southeast Nigeria, Absolves IPOB

Photo credit: SaharaReporters

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has described the sit-at-home in Southeast Nigeria and the attendant disruption of business and social activities as worrisome.

Obi had been silent on the crisis in the southeast, his region and he had been heavily criticised for it by some people on social media.

However, in a series of tweets on Thursday, Obi condemned the situation, describing it as criminal.He said, “Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

“What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.

“The South East Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people.

“Security agencies should take necessary and quick steps to arrest the ugly incidents because the country cannot just be spilling the blood of innocent citizens.

IPOB: Court refuses Kanu’s request to wear “isu agu” attire in custody.

Photo credit: The Sun

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has refused the request by the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to wear the Igbo traditional attire “isi agu” while in custody.

In his suit before the court, the Biafra agitator said preventing him from wearing his preferred attire is tantamount to an infringement on his fundamental human rights.

Kanu was renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya last June under questionable circumstances. Since his arrival, he has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), the secret police of Africa’s most populous nation.

But in his judgment on Thursday, Justice James Omotoso held that Kanu’s application lacked merit and consequently refused.

The court stated that the denial of wearing Igbo traditional attire does not amount to a violation of human rights as alleged by the applicant.

According to the court the IPOB leader has failed to prove his assertion to be granted the reliefs sought in his suit.

Justice Omotoso said there is nothing on record before the court to show that he was discriminated against or that other inmates enjoy any form of privileges or rights than the applicant.

“The case of the applicant is based on speculation without any concrete evidence, the applicant’s suit lack merit, same failed and consequently the suit is hereby refused.”

NATO becoming threat to world peace, expert warns

Photo credit: The Guardian

Research professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Femi Otubanjo, has said the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is gradually becoming a threat to world peace.

Otubanjo’s position followed outcome of the ongoing NATO summit, where Sweden declared its intention to join the alliance, while Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelsenkyy, mounted pressure for membership confirmation.

The two-day event, which is being held in Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, has seen countries such as France and Germany pledge to supply Ukraine with more ammunition.

Diplomats in Nigeria are anticipating implication of the summit on world order, even as the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit draws near.

Otubanjo said NATO has expanded, even to the last country before Russia, which is provocative. He noted that members of the alliance would not have accepted such, had Russia done the same.

He said NATO is a principal actor in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as it pokes its finger in the face of Russia by giving Ukraine support.

Photo credit: Google

