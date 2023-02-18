Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku won’t win on Feb 25 – Poll predicts second round; Naira Crisis: Presidency Tackles El-Rufai, Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Won’t Win On Feb 25–EiE

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Enough is Enough, EiE, has rated frontline presidential candidates Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The civil society organisation earlier commissioned SBM Intelligence to do a nationwide survey of likely voters on salient issues regarding the 2023 polls.

EiE said the assessment was in line with promoting democracy with a free, fair and credible election at its foundation.

The results, released Friday night ahead of voting on February 25, predict the winner will not emerge on the first ballot. Of the 11,534 respondents, 78% were engaged face-to-face and 22% telephone.

The forecast discovered most citizens are focused on the presidential contest with a 100% response rate; 35% responded to questions about the governorship elections while the interest in state legislature elections was 14%.

The data suggests ex-Anambra governor Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and former Vice President Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will do well in many states.

Presidency Tackles El-Rufai, Others

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The presidency has warned the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and that of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, among others, against dangerous allegations of planned interim government, saying it is aimed at creating panic and inciting members of the public against the federal government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday titled, ‘Stop the Joke about Interim Government, Elections Will Hold’, noted that the talk was “a dangerous dimension by the people who are afraid that they might lose their election.”

He was reacting to comments by El-Rufai and Ganduje respectively, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement on the retirement of the old N500 and N1,000 notes despite a pending dispute before the Supreme Court was a ploy to truncate the country’s democracy and install an interim government.

APC Rejects Court’s Judgment Nullifying Candidate

Photo Credit: PM

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State rejected the nullification of the party’s candidate for the Akoko Southwest/South East Federal Constituency, Mr Gboyega Adefarati, by the Federal High Court Akure, on Friday.

The Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reported that the court, in its judgment delivered by Justice T.B. Adegoke, held that the conduct of the party’s primary was faulty and, therefore, voided it.

The court declared that the APC shall have no candidate for the constituency, having not held a valid primary within the stipulated period.

Those Fighting Buhari On Naira Redesign Want Vote-Buying To Continue—Nwodo

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, has lambasted the governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, fighting President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on naira redesign policy.

Nwodo, an ex-governor of Enugu State also said that the APC Governors concerned want vote-buying and insecurity to continue in Nigeria.

He also said that it would be difficult to understand why the governors were not at home with a policy that came from their own party.

