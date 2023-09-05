Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Worried Over Election Tribunal Verdict – Ajuri; NLC Shuns Meeting With FG, Begins Two-Day Warning Strike

Tinubu Not worried Over Election Tribunal Verdict–Ajuri

Photo Credit:Daily Post

The spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale has claimed his principal is not worried about the possible verdict of the presidential election tribunal.

Ngelale stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

According to him, Tinubu sees no need to threaten judicial officers regarding the election petition.

The tribunal has fixed September 6 to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The victory was contested by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ngelale said Tinubu is optimistic that the panel would deliver judgment based on the evidence presented.

NLC Shuns Meeting With FG, begins two-day warning strike

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

LAGOS — The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will today begin a two-day warning strike after shunning a meeting with the Federal Government over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

This came as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, yesterday warned that the strike will worsen the plights of ordinary Nigerians and urged NLC to shelve the action.

The NLC had on Friday, given notice of a two-day warning strike to protest the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country, threatening a total and indefinite shutdown of the economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the warning strike, if government did not take steps to address the hardship experienced across the country.

While briefing on Friday after its NEC’s meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said: “NEC in session of NLC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and the impoverishment experienced around the country.”

Photo Credit:Google

Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi lamido Sanusi, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over the bad shape of the economy, While Obasanjo declared that the former president’s government was allegedly a reckless spender, Sanusi lamented that Nigeria led a false life under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with TheCable, the former President also spoke on the increasing coup in Africa

On the current bad shape of the economy, Obasanjo said: “Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today?

“Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favour? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

Why Tinubu Appointed Gbaja CoS —Sources

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

FRESH details on the reasons President Bola Tinubu appointed former speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff, CoS, from a retinue of interested and qualified associates of his, have emerged.

Shedding more light on the “meticulous process “ behind his choice of CoS, sources close to President Tinubu said he had articulated his vision for the ideal chief of staff before publicly declaring his interest to run.

He was determined to select an individual who possessed a unique blend of qualities to navigate the complexities of Nigerian politics successfully.”

Tinubu’s knack for selecting capable individuals for key positions has been widely praised.

One of the sources disclosed that President Tinubu had recognized the significance of the role of Chief of Staff in his administration.

“He was keenly aware of the intricate terrain of Nigerian politics, particularly after the late Abba Kyari’s ‘influential tenure’ in the position.

El_Zaxks (

)